US, allies want IAEA board to report Iran to UN Security Council, diplomats say

Reuters | Updated: 04-09-2026 19:20 IST | Created: 04-09-2026 19:20 IST
US, allies want IAEA board to report Iran to UN Security Council, diplomats say

​The U.S. ​and its ‌allies Britain, France ​and Germany are pushing the U.N. ‌nuclear watchdog's board to pass a resolution next week reporting Iran to ‌the U.N. Security Council ‌for breaching its non-proliferation obligations, diplomats said on Friday.

The resolution, if passed, ⁠would ​follow ⁠up on one adopted on June 12, ⁠2025 - the day before Israel ​started bombing Iranian nuclear sites, soon ⁠joined by the United States - ⁠declaring ​Iran in breach of those obligations for not fully ⁠cooperating with an investigation into uranium ⁠traces ⁠found at undeclared sites.

TRENDING

1
EU Funding Offers a Heating Lifeline to Frontline Ukrainian Cities

EU Funding Offers a Heating Lifeline to Frontline Ukrainian Cities

Ukraine
2
UNICEF estimates 20 million children suffered online sexual abuse in one year

UNICEF estimates 20 million children suffered online sexual abuse in one yea...

Global
3
Tech pilgrims flock to China as global innovation race heats up

Tech pilgrims flock to China as global innovation race heats up

Global
4
EXPLAINER-Ali al-Taher ridge emerges as flashpoint in Israel-Hezbollah war

EXPLAINER-Ali al-Taher ridge emerges as flashpoint in Israel-Hezbollah war

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

From Traffic to Headphones, Everyday Sound Exposure May Leave Lasting Mark on Heart

Could Parma Ham Waste Power Next Protein-Snack Revolution? Scientists Put Idea to Test

Where Profit Meets Purpose: Inside Bologna’s New Wave of Eco-Businesses

Wild Polio Is Gone, but Vaccine-Derived Outbreaks Are Testing Africa’s Defences

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026