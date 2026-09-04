US, allies want IAEA board to report Iran to UN Security Council, diplomats say
The U.S. and its allies Britain, France and Germany are pushing the U.N. nuclear watchdog's board to pass a resolution next week reporting Iran to the U.N. Security Council for breaching its non-proliferation obligations, diplomats said on Friday.
The resolution, if passed, would follow up on one adopted on June 12, 2025 - the day before Israel started bombing Iranian nuclear sites, soon joined by the United States - declaring Iran in breach of those obligations for not fully cooperating with an investigation into uranium traces found at undeclared sites.