US, allies want IAEA board to report Iran to UN Security Council, diplomats say

​The U.S. ​and its ‌allies Britain, France ​and Germany are pushing the U.N. ‌nuclear watchdog's board to pass a resolution next week reporting Iran to ‌the U.N. Security Council ‌for breaching its non-proliferation obligations, diplomats said on Friday.

The resolution, if passed, ⁠would ​follow ⁠up on one adopted on June 12, ⁠2025 - the day before Israel ​started bombing Iranian nuclear sites, soon ⁠joined by the United States - ⁠declaring ​Iran in breach of those obligations for not fully ⁠cooperating with an investigation into uranium ⁠traces ⁠found at undeclared sites.