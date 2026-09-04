Lindsay Clancy's lawyer says one juror is preventing not guilty verdict

A single juror in Lindsay Clancy's murder trial is preventing the jury from finding her not guilty of killing her three young children, her lawyer said in court ‌on Friday, as the jury entered a seventh day of deliberations. Defense attorney Kevin Reddington, who says Clancy's actions were driven by postpartum psychosis, asked Judge William Sullivan to remove that one juror.

Sullivan rejected Reddington's request and instructed the jury to continue deliberating. The 12 jurors in Plymouth, Massachusetts, have repeatedly hit an impasse ‌over whether to convict Clancy. The jury foreperson sent a note on Thursday on behalf of 11 jurors indicating that one of them had ‌acknowledged doubt but refused to apply it to the verdict.

Jurors can only find Clancy guilty of first-degree murder if the prosecution proves its case beyond a reasonable doubt. Jurors also sent notes to the judge on Tuesday and Wednesday saying they were unable to come to a unanimous decision and the judge each time instructed them to continue deliberating.

TRIAL FEATURED OVER ⁠80 WITNESSES If ​the jury does not reach a ⁠verdict and Sullivan declares a mistrial, prosecutors would need to decide whether to retry the case, which has featured over 80 witnesses and over 300 exhibits.

Clancy, 36, faces life in prison ⁠without parole if convicted of first-degree murder. If found not guilty by lack of criminal responsibility, or reason of insanity, she could be committed to a state psychiatric ​hospital for evaluation. She has admitted to strangling her three children to death on January 24, 2023, with exercise bands in the basement ⁠of their home in the Boston suburb of Duxbury. She then cut herself with a knife and jumped from a second-story window in an attempt to end her own life that left ⁠her ​paralyzed.

During the six-week trial, Reddington sought to convince jurors that Clancy was in the midst of a psychotic episode when she killed Cora, 5; Dawson, 3; and 8-month-old Callan. Testimony from family members, including Clancy's now ex-husband Patrick, detailed how she had struggled with her mental health in the ⁠months after the birth of her third child, repeatedly seeking treatment from healthcare providers who prescribed her a myriad of drugs.

Prosecutors do not dispute that ⁠Clancy, a former labor and delivery nurse ⁠at Massachusetts General Hospital, had been dealing with mental health issues. But they argued she was able to appreciate the wrongfulness of killing her children and intentionally chose to do so anyway, because she had decided to kill ‌herself and was convinced ‌they would suffer without her.