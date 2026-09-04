HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-US Open day six
Highlights of the sixth day at the U.S. Open on Friday (times GMT): 1510 PLAY BEGINS
Play began in New York under sunny skies, with temperatures around 27 degrees Celsius. READ MORE:
Zverev survives Halys scare to reach US Open third round Williams sisters return to Grand Slam while Pegula, Shelton face tough tests at US Open
Clinical Rybakina marches into US Open third round Tien too good as Monfils makes final Grand Slam bow at US Open
Gauff overcomes Badosa test to reach US Open third round Australia's Kyrgios given one-month ban for 'social' cocaine use
Sensational Eala basks in fans cheers in second-round win Fritz strengthens US Open title credentials in Bellucci rout
Osaka holds her nerve to reach US Open third round U.S. OPEN ORDER OF PLAY ON FRIDAY (prefix number denotes seeding):
ARTHUR ASHE STADIUM (1530 GMT/1130 ET) 3-Jessica Pegula (U.S.) v 31-Leylah Fernandez (Canada)
Yibing Wu (China) v 2-Carlos Alcaraz (Spain) Serena Williams (U.S.) & Venus Williams (U.S.) v 14-Chan Hao-Ching (China) and Maya Joint (Australia)
8-Ben Shelton (U.S.) v Denis Shapovalov (Canada) LOUIS ARMSTRONG STADIUM (1500 GMT/1100 ET)
1-Aryna Sabalenka (Belarus) v Kamilla Rakhimova (Uzbekistan) 15-Alexander Bublik (Kazakhstan) v 20-Tommy Paul (U.S.)
22-Valentin Vacherot (Monaco) v 11-Frances Tiafoe (U.S.) 9-Elina Svitolina (Ukraine) v Anna Kalinskaya (Russia)