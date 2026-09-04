HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-US Open day six

Highlights of ​the sixth day at ​the U.S. Open ‌on Friday (times ​GMT): 1510 PLAY BEGINS

Play began in New York under sunny skies, with temperatures ‌around 27 degrees Celsius. READ MORE:

Zverev survives Halys scare to reach US Open third round Williams sisters return to Grand Slam ‌while Pegula, Shelton face tough tests at US Open

Clinical ‌Rybakina marches into US Open third round Tien too good as Monfils makes final Grand Slam bow at US Open

Gauff overcomes Badosa test ⁠to ​reach US ⁠Open third round Australia's Kyrgios given one-month ban for 'social' cocaine use

Sensational Eala basks ⁠in fans cheers in second-round win Fritz strengthens US Open title ​credentials in Bellucci rout

Osaka holds her nerve to reach ⁠US Open third round U.S. OPEN ORDER OF PLAY ON FRIDAY (prefix number ⁠denotes ​seeding):

ARTHUR ASHE STADIUM (1530 GMT/1130 ET) 3-Jessica Pegula (U.S.) v 31-Leylah Fernandez (Canada)

Yibing Wu (China) v 2-Carlos Alcaraz (Spain) Serena Williams (U.S.) & Venus Williams (U.S.) v ⁠14-Chan Hao-Ching (China) and Maya Joint (Australia)

8-Ben Shelton (U.S.) v Denis Shapovalov (Canada) LOUIS ARMSTRONG ⁠STADIUM (1500 GMT/1100 ⁠ET)

1-Aryna Sabalenka (Belarus) v Kamilla Rakhimova (Uzbekistan) 15-Alexander Bublik (Kazakhstan) v 20-Tommy Paul (U.S.)

22-Valentin Vacherot (Monaco) v 11-Frances Tiafoe (U.S.) 9-Elina Svitolina (Ukraine) ‌v Anna ‌Kalinskaya (Russia)