Cycling-Van Aert wins Vuelta stage 13, Mas retains red jersey

Belgian Wout van Aert won his first Vuelta ​a Espana stage of the year when the ​Visma-Lease a Bike rider beat Valentin Paret-Peintre ‌in ​a two-man race to the finish line in stage 13 on Friday.

Points classification leader Van Aert launched a decisive attack with about four kilometres to go, with ‌Paret-Peintre on his wheel. Soudal Quick-Step's Paret-Peintre tried to move ahead in the last 200 metres but Van Aert pushed past the Frenchman to claim victory. Red jersey holder Enric Mas did not challenge for the stage and spent most of the ‌192.8-km ride from Almunecar to Loja in the peloton. He finished three minutes later with the bunch, retaining ‌a lead of one minute and 45 seconds over Primoz Roglic, who remained second overall.

"It was, I think, a very difficult stage to control... we kept attacking and the final attack worked," said the 31-year-old Van Aert, a three-time cyclo-cross world champion, who won the Tour de ⁠France points ​classification in 2022. The medium-mountainous stage, ⁠one of the longest in the race, saw attacks from the start.

As riders jostled for position, Gregor Muehlberger, who was ninth overall, crashed during ⁠a climb. The Austrian Decathlon CMA CGM rider, who has been setting the pace for teammate Felix Gall's pursuit of the ​red jersey, got back up and continued but was later forced to abandon the race. About an hour into ⁠the stage, a large group broke away from the peloton, and Van Aert was part of it from the start.

The Belgian looked to pull ⁠ahead ​with just over 20 km remaining but Vincenzo Albanese helped to keep the green jersey holder in check. Van Aert waited for his opportunity and clinched victory with another attack near the end.

"It was close enough to the finish ⁠to be worth it and with Valentin I had a nice companion... it was nice to battle to the ⁠line together," Van Aert added. Van ⁠Aert's teammate and three-time stage winner Matthew Brennan reached the finish line 24 seconds later to claim third place.

A mountainous 152.7-km ride from Jaen to Sierra de la Pandera ‌will test the ‌riders on Saturday.