Games-Indian athletes to acclimatise for Asian Games in container-style accommodation
India is preparing for this month's Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games by constructing replicas of the shipping container-style living units that will house thousands of athletes at the event.
More than 17,000 athletes and officials have registered for the Games, which take place from September 19 to October 4. Instead of a traditional athletes' village, organisers will house competitors in hotels, a cruise ship and temporary wooden container-style accommodation.
"Whatever might be the facilities there (in Japan), we've tried to make them familiar with the system," said Vishnu Sudhakaran, regional director of the Sports Authority of India. Staff in SAI's Bengaluru campus have constructed two fully air-conditioned container-style units, 40-foot-long and 10-foot-wide, each with two small twin bedrooms, two bathrooms, a small kitchen and a living area with a TV and music system.
The boxes will be used as extra guest rooms after the Asian Games, Sudhakaran said.