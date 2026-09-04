HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-US Open day six

Highlights of the sixth day ​at the U.S. Open on Friday (times GMT):

1640 ​SABALENKA THROUGH TO R16 World number ‌one ​Aryna Sabalenka was pushed hard by Uzbekistan's Kamilla Rakhimova after a relatively comfortable opening set, but the Belarusian produced a timely ‌late break before serving out the match with a 6-3 6-4 win.

1630 KOSTYUK DOMINATES Ukrainian 11th seed Marta Kostyuk advanced to the U.S. Open fourth round with a straight-sets 6-3 6-2 victory over Russian ‌Ekaterina Alexandrova, keeping alive her bid for a maiden Grand Slam title.

1620 CIRSTEA ADVANCES Romanian ‌16th seed Sorana Cirstea, 36, extended her impressive farewell-season campaign with a clinical 6-3 6-3 win over Italy's 19th-seeded Jasmine Paolini to reach the U.S. Open fourth round for the first time in three years.

1510 PLAY BEGINS Play ⁠began ​in New York under ⁠sunny skies, with temperatures around 27 degrees Celsius.

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U.S. OPEN ORDER OF PLAY ON FRIDAY (prefix number ⁠denotes seeding): ARTHUR ASHE STADIUM (1530 GMT/1130 ET)

3-Jessica Pegula (U.S.) v 31-Leylah Fernandez (Canada) Yibing Wu (China) v 2-Carlos Alcaraz (Spain)

Serena Williams (U.S.) & Venus ⁠Williams (U.S.) v 14-Chan ⁠Hao-Ching (China) and Maya Joint (Australia) 8-Ben Shelton (U.S.) v Denis Shapovalov (Canada)

LOUIS ARMSTRONG STADIUM (1500 GMT/1100 ET) 1-Aryna Sabalenka (Belarus) v Kamilla Rakhimova (Uzbekistan)

15-Alexander Bublik (Kazakhstan) v 20-Tommy Paul (U.S.) 22-Valentin Vacherot (Monaco) v 11-Frances Tiafoe (U.S.)

9-Elina ‌Svitolina (Ukraine) v ‌Anna Kalinskaya (Russia)