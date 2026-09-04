Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Seahawks officially complete sale to Khosla family

The Seattle Seahawks officially closed the sale of the franchise to the Khosla family on Thursday. NFL owners unanimously approved the sale -- at ​a league-record price of $9.612 billion -- on Aug. 26.

Soccer-Infantino attendance uncertain as FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup opens in Poland

Some 15,000 people are expected for ​the opening matches of the Under-20 Women’s World Cup on Saturday, but it is not yet clear whether ‌FIFA ​President Gianni Infantino will be among them. The tournament, which runs until September 27 in Poland, is the first major FIFA competition that could have been affected by the governance standoff that followed Infantino's proposal to sell a stake in the World Cup to private investors.

Tennis-Williams sisters return to Grand Slam while Pegula, Shelton face tough tests at US Open

The U.S. Open singles draw reaches the third round on Friday, with top seeds Aryna Sabalenka and Carlos Alcaraz among those in action alongside home hopes ‌Jessica Pegula and Ben Shelton. Women's doubles competition also continues at Flushing Meadows, where Serena and Venus Williams will team up at a Grand Slam for the first time in four years.

Alabama hires coach Nate Oats' wife for high-profile job

Alabama hired the new wife of head basketball coach Nate Oats to a prominent role in the program, the school announced. Alex Accetta, who married Oats in July, will serve as the director of program relations. She will report to Shane Lyons, the executive deputy athletic director and men's basketball sport administrator.

49ers DT Sam Okuayinonu out for opener vs. Rams in Australia

San Francisco 49ers defensive tackle Sam Okuayinonu was ruled out Friday for the season opener against the Los ‌Angeles Rams in Melbourne, Australia. Okuayinonu did not accompany the team on its flight to Australia for next Thursday's contest as he continues to work his way back from a foot injury.

MLB roundup: Dodgers sink Cards on Teoscar Hernandez's walk-off double

Teoscar Hernandez delivered a game-ending two-run double in the ninth inning and the Los ‌Angeles Dodgers found some offense just in time to pull out a 3-2 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals on Thursday. Without Shohei Ohtani, who received the day off following a four-strikeout game Wednesday while showing discomfort in his right arm, Hernandez delivered to avoid a three-game sweep at the hands of the Cardinals.

Tennis-Sabalenka interrupts US Open match over cannabis smell

World number one Aryna Sabalenka had an unusual interruption during her U.S. Open third-round match on Friday, stopping play to alert the umpire to a strong smell of cannabis drifting onto Louis Armstrong Stadium court. Sabalenka, who had made a fast start to go 3-0 ahead against Uzbekistan's Kamilla Rakhimova, raised the issue during her second service game, pointing out the smell before play resumed.

Basketball-US prepare for toughest-ever World Cup with Wilson's sudden absence

A'ja Wilson's stunning last-minute pull-out from the FIBA World Cup ⁠has afforded the world ​a sliver of hope against the dominant United States, as the global showpiece event kicks ⁠off on Friday with the Americans chasing a fifth straight title. The record four-times WNBA MVP Wilson bowed out of the competition just days before it was set to begin citing health issues. But if they are sweating her absence, the Olympic champions were not ready to show it.

Ben Simmons agrees to 1-year, $3.5M deal with Kings

Former No. 1 overall draft pick Ben Simmons agreed to a one-year, $3.5 million ⁠deal with the Sacramento Kings, his agents confirmed to ESPN on Friday. The three-time All-Star point guard returns after sitting out the 2025-26 campaign while recuperating from chronic back issues.

Tennis-Zverev grinds past Halys, Gauff keeps rolling at US Open

Alexander Zverev was dragged the distance for a second straight match at the U.S. Open but the top seed outlasted Quentin Halys on Thursday to reach the ​third round, while Madison Keys, Naomi Osaka and Coco Gauff also battled through. Canadian third seed Felix Auger-Aliassime became another major casualty of the chaotic opening week at Flushing Meadows before French showman Gael Monfils made his final bow at the year's last Grand Slam event.

Maple Leafs sign F Brendan Brisson ⁠to 1-year contract

The Toronto Maple Leafs announced the signing of forward Brendan Brisson to a one-year contract on Friday. Terms were not disclosed, but multiple reports indicated it is a two-way deal worth $850,000 at the NHL level.

Falcons add Bill Fralic, John Abraham to Ring of Honor

The Atlanta Falcons will induct John Abraham and the late Bill Fralic into the franchise's Ring of Honor this season, the team announced on Friday. Abraham, ⁠a ​defensive end who recorded 68.5 sacks in seven seasons with Atlanta (2006-12), will be honored during the Week 5 Sunday night game against the Baltimore Ravens on Oct. 11.

Tennis-Tien too good as Monfils makes final Grand Slam bow at US Open

Learner Tien brought the curtain down on Gael Monfils' Grand Slam career on Thursday as the American youngster defeated the French veteran 6-3 6-4 6-3 in a clash of generations to reach the U.S. Open third round. Monfils turned back the clock to beat Adolfo Daniel Vallejo in the first round on his 40th birthday and extend his stay in New York, but the wildcard's run ended under lights at Arthur Ashe Stadium against an opponent half ⁠his age.

Hall of Fame makes major changes to selection process

Seven months after Bill Belichick failed to get inducted in his first year of eligibility, the Pro Football Hall of Fame has overhauled its selection process. Hall of Fame president Jim Porter detailed a series of changes on Friday, including halving the number ⁠of voters on the selection committee and eliminating the separate "seniors" category.

LIV's Peter Uihlein DQ'd from DP ⁠World Tour Q School

LIV Golf's Peter Uihlein's attempt to qualify for the DP World Tour fizzled Friday when he failed to show up for his tee time at Qualifying School. The 37-year-old American was disqualified after he was a no-show for his third round of the opening stage at Huddersfield Golf Club in West Yorkshire, England.

Basketball-WNBA Commissioner Engelbert to retire at end of 2026

WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert will retire at the end of 2026 after seven years in the role, ending a stint ‌during which she steered the league through a historic labour ‌agreement and massive franchise expansion, it was announced on Friday. Engelbert oversaw the WNBA's biggest franchise expansion – from 12 to 18 teams by 2030 – and her work in negotiating media rights ​and collective bargaining agreements created the first million-dollar player salaries in league history.