Tennis-Defending champion Sabalenka extends US Open winning streak with Rakhimova win

Reuters | Updated: 04-09-2026 22:31 IST | Created: 04-09-2026 22:31 IST
Tennis-Defending champion Sabalenka extends US Open winning streak with Rakhimova win

Two-time defending champion Aryna ​Sabalenka continued her imposing run at the U.S. ​Open with a composed 6-3 6-4 ‌victory ​over Kamilla Rakhimova in the third round on Friday, extending her bid for a fifth Grand Slam title.

Sabalenka opened play on a sweltering morning ‌at Flushing Meadows and wasted little time making her intentions clear, breaking early to seize control and never looking back as she wrapped up the opening set. "It's the first time I play morning session and it's ‌a full stadium I'm so grateful, it's a dream," a smiling Sabalenka said on court.

The world ‌number one unleashed her trademark power from the start, firing down a dominant serving display with four aces and dropping just four points on her first serve. The only hitch for Sabalenka during the opener came when a strong smell of cannabis ⁠drifted on ​to the Louis Armstrong ⁠Stadium court, briefly disrupting play as she alerted umpire Eva Asderaki-Moore.

In the second set, Sabalenka found herself having to work harder ⁠for her holds as Rakhimova shook off the tension and made the top seed earn her way through her ​service games, while saving four break points of her own. But Sabalenka eventually found the opening she ⁠needed, producing a blistering return to earn the decisive break before serving out the victory.

"She played incredible in the second set, ⁠push ​me so hard and motivate me to bring out my best," Sabalenka added. "I'm happy I closed this match in two sets." Sabalenka, who has now won 16 straight matches at the U.S. Open, is ⁠seeking to become the first woman since Serena Williams, who won three straight titles from 2012 to ⁠2014, to complete a ⁠hat-trick of U.S. Open crowns.

She will next face American Taylor Townsend, or Diana Shnaider in what would be a rematch of the French Open quarter-final match ‌she lost against ‌the Russian.

TRENDING

1
EU Funding Offers a Heating Lifeline to Frontline Ukrainian Cities

EU Funding Offers a Heating Lifeline to Frontline Ukrainian Cities

Ukraine
2
UNICEF estimates 20 million children suffered online sexual abuse in one year

UNICEF estimates 20 million children suffered online sexual abuse in one yea...

Global
3
Tech pilgrims flock to China as global innovation race heats up

Tech pilgrims flock to China as global innovation race heats up

Global
4
EXPLAINER-Ali al-Taher ridge emerges as flashpoint in Israel-Hezbollah war

EXPLAINER-Ali al-Taher ridge emerges as flashpoint in Israel-Hezbollah war

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

From Traffic to Headphones, Everyday Sound Exposure May Leave Lasting Mark on Heart

Could Parma Ham Waste Power Next Protein-Snack Revolution? Scientists Put Idea to Test

Where Profit Meets Purpose: Inside Bologna’s New Wave of Eco-Businesses

Wild Polio Is Gone, but Vaccine-Derived Outbreaks Are Testing Africa’s Defences

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026