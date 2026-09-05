South Africa and India: Strengthening Ties Through Culture, Sports, and Innovation

South Africa's Consul General in Mumbai, Gideon Labane, highlights the strong bilateral relations between South Africa and India. With a sizeable Indian-origin community in South Africa and shared interests in cricket, Labane anticipates closer ties. The BRICS summit and India's digital advancements further strengthen collaborations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-09-2026 23:23 IST | Created: 05-09-2026 23:23 IST
South Africa and India: Strengthening Ties Through Culture, Sports, and Innovation
South Africa's Consul General in Mumbai, Gideon Labane (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

In a recent address at the Global Impact Forum in Mumbai, South Africa's Consul General, Gideon Labane, emphasized the robust relationship between South Africa and India. With shared cultural connections and a large Indian-origin population in South Africa, Labane expressed confidence in the growing bilateral ties.

Labane commended India's leadership in the BRICS group, noting the upcoming summit in Delhi as a pivotal moment for collaboration. He praised India's digital infrastructure, particularly in the realm of Unified Payments Interface (UPI), suggesting that other BRICS nations could benefit from adopting similar technologies.

During the forum, AP Globale Director Janhavi Pawar highlighted the importance of cultural understanding in fostering international business relations. Focusing on India's soft power, the forum sought to deepen trust and cooperation among BRICS member states, setting the stage for India's leadership as BRICS Chair in 2026.

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