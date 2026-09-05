Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Dares KCR: Attend Assembly or Resign

Telangana CM A Revanth Reddy challenges BRS leader KCR to attend the Assembly or resign, sparking a political confrontation. He accuses the BRS of nepotism and neglecting weaker sections, while highlighting Congress's welfare initiatives. Reddy asserts confidence in defeating the BRS in upcoming elections and retaining power.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-09-2026 23:55 IST | Created: 05-09-2026 23:55 IST
Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Dares KCR: Attend Assembly or Resign
Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

In a heated political move, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has thrown down the gauntlet to Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) president and Leader of Opposition K Chandrashekhar Rao. Reddy publicly challenged Rao to participate in the ongoing Assembly session or resign as an MLA from the Gajwel constituency, inviting a by-election.

Speaking at a public meeting in Nalgonda after inaugurating development projects in Nakrekal Assembly constituency, Reddy criticized KCR for his prolonged absence from the legislative assembly. He questioned whether KCR should remain in office after drawing Rs 22,24,40,000 in salary without attending a single Assembly session, suggesting that such absenteeism would result in termination for any regular employee.

The confrontation escalates amid rising tensions between the Congress and BRS over legislative participation. The Congress has begun protests demanding KCR's resignation if he continues to shun his duties. Confident of an electoral advantage, Reddy asserted that his party will outpace BRS in both Gajwel and Sircilla in the forthcoming elections, striving for a successive term in power.

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