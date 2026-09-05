Telangana Tensions: Chief Minister Revanth Reddy Challenges KCR in Heated Assembly Showdown

Amidst escalating political tensions in Telangana, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has upped the ante by challenging BRS leader and opposition figure K Chandrashekhar Rao to participate in ongoing assembly proceedings or step down from his Gajwel MLA position.

Addressing a rally in Nalgonda after overseeing development projects in the Nakrekal constituency, Reddy criticized KCR's prolonged absence from the House, questioning his reluctance to engage in legislative duties while receiving a substantial government salary. The Congress Party has echoed these sentiments, demanding KCR's resignation if he does not fulfill his representative duties.

Reddy, highlighting Congress' successes, expressed confidence in defeating BRS in upcoming elections in Gajwel and Sircilla. He underscored various welfare efforts, from farm loans and women's initiatives to jobs, promising sustained governance focused on development and inclusivity. Reddy challenged the KCR-led BRS leadership to a face-off in the assembly to settle political scores.