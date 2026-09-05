Bioenergy Can Support Decarbonisation, but Its Economics Are Getting Tougher

Bioenergy can support decarbonisation and diversify energy supply, but it remains tied to land, agricultural productivity, market prices and compliance costs in ways that solar and wind are not. The study "Sustainable Finance and Carbon Pricing in Bioenergy Transition: A Contingent-Claim Approach to Renewable Energy Investment Under Land Constraints," published in Energies by Ming-Hui Yu, Jeng-Yan Tsai, Peirchyi Lii and Shiu-Chieh Chiu, examines how those pressures interact at the level of the individual biomass producer.

The study argues that climate policy does not affect bioenergy investment only through emissions incentives. Carbon pricing, land-use limits and sustainability requirements also alter profitability, asset values, financing risk and ultimately the willingness of private capital to participate. In the authors' model, higher carbon and compliance costs weaken producer viability, while stronger agronomic productivity, greater sustainable land availability and higher biomass prices improve both operating performance and financing conditions.

Carbon Pricing Changes More Than Costs; It Changes Bankability

Carbon pricing is designed to internalise emissions and strengthen the economics of low-carbon transition, but biomass production itself can carry emissions from cultivation, transport and processing. As those carbon liabilities rise, the operating margin of a biomass producer can shrink even if the underlying project supports decarbonisation goals.

The model finds a consistently negative relationship between higher carbon prices and producer equity. Higher carbon costs reduce project cash flow and the residual value available to equity holders. That effect remains negative across the different asset-volatility scenarios considered, although its magnitude weakens as volatility rises because limited-liability equity behaves like an option, preserving upside while restricting downside.

This financial mechanism matters because conventional policy analysis often stops at the cost side. The study goes further by asking how those higher operating costs transmit into investment value and financing conditions. Its framework separates fundamental project profitability from a second layer of risk-adjusted valuation, showing that a project may face both weaker margins and a deterioration in the financial position of investors and intermediaries.

The policy implication is that carbon pricing can create unintended investment pressure if producers simultaneously face tight land constraints, sustainability obligations and highly leveraged capital structures. In that setting, the effectiveness of carbon regulation may depend on whether complementary policies help producers adapt without undermining environmental objectives.

Productivity May Be the Most Powerful Counterweight to Policy Pressure

Higher yields increase output without necessarily requiring more land, which improves revenue, producer equity and repayment capacity. The model therefore gives productivity a dual role: it is both a production variable and a financial stabiliser.

Bioenergy expansion is inherently land-constrained. Dedicated energy crops compete with food production, biodiversity protection and other land uses. Greater land availability improves producer viability in the model, but the authors make clear that simply relaxing land restrictions is not a sustainable answer. More production must still be balanced against ecosystem conservation and food-security objectives.

The more strategically interesting route is therefore to extract more value from the same land base. The authors point to crop breeding, irrigation efficiency, soil management and agricultural extension as ways to strengthen producer economics without creating the same pressure for land expansion. In development-policy terms, this aligns bioenergy investment more closely with agricultural productivity policy rather than treating the two as separate agendas.

The study also offers a model-based estimate of the trade-off between carbon costs and yield improvement. Under its baseline assumptions, the authors calculate that each USD 1 per tonne increase in carbon-price liability would require roughly a 1.35% increase in agronomic productivity to keep producer equity unchanged.

The study is theoretical and calibrated to a representative benchmark rather than real firms in a specific jurisdiction. But the relationship is still analytically useful because it illustrates how governments might think about matching regulatory pressure with measurable productivity support rather than relying on broad, untargeted subsidies.

High Leverage Turns Sustainability Compliance Into a Bigger Financial Risk

The interaction between compliance costs and capital structure is another major finding. Sustainability certification, monitoring and land-use verification are necessary if biomass is to maintain environmental credibility, but they are not financially neutral. Their effect becomes much more severe when projects are highly leveraged.

In the model's high-leverage scenario, raising the specified compliance-cost parameter from zero to its highest tested level cuts producer equity from $62.91 to $10.40, an 83.47% decline. At lower leverage, the reduction is much smaller. It shows that the same regulatory burden can have very different effects depending on how a project is financed. A producer carrying significant debt has less room to absorb added certification or monitoring costs before equity value collapses.

The finding has direct relevance for development banks, climate funds and commercial lenders. If policy aims to expand sustainable bioenergy while enforcing credible environmental safeguards, then financing structures may need to reduce excessive leverage, stretch maturities or provide risk-sharing arrangements that prevent compliance costs from destabilising otherwise viable projects.

The study's own financing architecture is deliberately stylised. It uses a life insurer as the intermediary to represent long-term asset-liability matching and credit-risk transmission, while acknowledging that life insurers are not currently the dominant direct lenders to agricultural biomass projects.

Bioenergy Policy Needs Coordination, Not Another Standalone Incentive

The study argues that no single policy lever is sufficient. Carbon pricing affects cost structures; land rules shape production capacity; sustainability requirements determine compliance burdens; market prices influence revenue; and financing conditions determine how all of those pressures are absorbed by investors.

Governments should not integrate carbon pricing with policies that improve productivity, support responsible access to suitable land and maintain predictable biomass markets. Stable demand and transparent pricing matter because higher biomass prices improve producer value and repayment capacity, strengthening the financial case for long-term investment.

In developing countries, bioenergy can potentially support rural development, energy diversification and domestic supply chains, but land scarcity, food-security pressures and weaker access to affordable capital can make poorly coordinated policy especially costly. Global South governments may therefore need to place land governance and agricultural productivity at the centre of bioenergy strategy rather than treating them as secondary environmental concerns.

The study also connects directly with SDG 7 on affordable and clean energy, SDG 13 on climate action and SDG 15 on life on land. It highlights a broader problem in the energy transition: policies intended to accelerate decarbonisation can create financial stress in the very sectors expected to invest in low-carbon infrastructure if implementation costs, land constraints and capital structures are ignored.

The authors are careful about the limits of their findings. The analysis is theoretical and calibration-based, does not use a statistical sample of biomass enterprises and is not tied to a particular country. It therefore cannot establish statistical significance or predict outcomes in a specific market. Regional application would require local data on crop yields, land availability, sustainability rules, carbon prices, biomass markets and financing contracts.

The next step is to test these relationships using real project and enterprise data across different feedstocks, regions and financing structures, while incorporating dynamic carbon prices and volatile biomass markets.