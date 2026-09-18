Malaysian king allows jailed ex-PM Najib Razak to serve term under house arrest

Reuters | Updated: 18-09-2026 10:08 IST | Created: 18-09-2026 10:08 IST
Malaysian king allows jailed ex-PM Najib Razak to serve term under house arrest

​Malaysia's king agreed on Friday to allow ​jailed former premier Najib Razak to ‌serve the ​remainder of his sentence under house arrest, the prime minister's legal department said, four years after he was convicted for his involvement in ‌a multi-billion-dollar financial scandal.

Najib, 73, who was prime minister from 2009 to 2018, was found guilty of corruption in relation to the embezzlement of billions of dollars tied to 1Malaysia Development Berhad, a state investment fund ‌he co-founded while in power. "King Sultan Ibrahim, has consented to grant a conditional pardon to ‌Najib Razak, allowing him to serve the remainder of his sentence under house arrest until August 23, 2028," the department said in a statement.

Najib must pay a fine of 50 million ringgit ($12.27 million) it said. It was the second pardon for ⁠Najib, ​who under the previous king ⁠in 2024 had his 12-year sentence halved and the fines imposed on him reduced. Najib had insisted that the ⁠decision also allowed him to serve out his term under house arrest, but a legal effort to secure that ​was unsuccessful.

It was not immediately clear when Najib would leave prison. Najib's legal team did ⁠not immediately respond to a request for comment. Najib was convicted in a separate 1MDB-related case in December last year, for which ⁠he ​was sentenced to 15 years in prison and fined $2.8 billion for abuse of power and money laundering.

He has lodged an appeal in that case, but it was not immediately clear at what ⁠stage it was at. In the 1MDB scandal, More than $1 billion allegedly made its way into accounts ⁠linked to Najib.

He has ⁠consistently denied wrongdoing, saying he has been made the scapegoat for a complex, globe-spanning scheme that siphoned away as much as $4.5 billion in funds, according ‌to US investigators. ($1 = ‌4.0750 ringgit)

TRENDING

1
Can Thailand Turn Its Manufacturing Powerhouse Into a Global Technology and Innovation Leader?
Blog

Can Thailand Turn Its Manufacturing Powerhouse Into a Global Technology and ...

Thailand
2
Ethiopia’s Factory Leaders Get New Tools to Build More Inclusive Workplaces

Ethiopia’s Factory Leaders Get New Tools to Build More Inclusive Workplaces

Ethiopia
3
Iraq Turns Infrastructure Investment Into Decent Jobs and Local Recovery

Iraq Turns Infrastructure Investment Into Decent Jobs and Local Recovery

Iraq
4
U.S. Visa Sanctions Extend to Palestinian Officials

U.S. Visa Sanctions Extend to Palestinian Officials

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

From Housing Boom to Resilience: Why Today's Building Choices Will Shape Global Risk to 2100

Can Thailand Turn Its Manufacturing Powerhouse Into a Global Technology and Innovation Leader?

Ageing Without Security: Why Developing Countries Must Rethink Jobs, Pensions and Skills

Asia’s Currency Markets Are Better Connected: Are They Better Protected?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026