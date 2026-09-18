Cricket-Sawyer leaves role as New Zealand women's coach

Reuters | Updated: 18-09-2026 10:57 IST | Created: 18-09-2026 10:57 IST
Cricket-Sawyer leaves role as New Zealand women's coach

New Zealand Cricket (NZC) said ​on Friday it has ​decided not to ‌renew Ben ​Sawyer's contract as coach of the women's team, bringing an end ‌to the Australian's four-year stint in charge of the 'White Ferns'. Sawyer was appointed in June 2022 and after leading the side ‌to a bronze medal at the Commonwealth Games that ‌same year he guided New Zealand to their first Women's T20 World Cup title in 2024.

However, New Zealand were eliminated from ⁠the ​group stage ⁠of the 50-over World Cup last year and suffered another early exit ⁠in their T20 world title defence in June. "Sawyer’s contract, which ​was set to conclude in December 2026, has ⁠not been renewed following a comprehensive review process," NZC said in ⁠a ​statement.

Sawyer was disappointed to be leaving but said it had been an honour to coach the team. "This ⁠team means a lot to me and I’m really proud ⁠of what ⁠we have been able to achieve in the past four years," he added.

TRENDING

1
Can Thailand Turn Its Manufacturing Powerhouse Into a Global Technology and Innovation Leader?
Blog

Can Thailand Turn Its Manufacturing Powerhouse Into a Global Technology and ...

Thailand
2
Ethiopia’s Factory Leaders Get New Tools to Build More Inclusive Workplaces

Ethiopia’s Factory Leaders Get New Tools to Build More Inclusive Workplaces

Ethiopia
3
Iraq Turns Infrastructure Investment Into Decent Jobs and Local Recovery

Iraq Turns Infrastructure Investment Into Decent Jobs and Local Recovery

Iraq
4
U.S. Visa Sanctions Extend to Palestinian Officials

U.S. Visa Sanctions Extend to Palestinian Officials

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

From Housing Boom to Resilience: Why Today's Building Choices Will Shape Global Risk to 2100

Can Thailand Turn Its Manufacturing Powerhouse Into a Global Technology and Innovation Leader?

Ageing Without Security: Why Developing Countries Must Rethink Jobs, Pensions and Skills

Asia’s Currency Markets Are Better Connected: Are They Better Protected?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026