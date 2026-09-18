Cricket-Sawyer leaves role as New Zealand women's coach

New Zealand Cricket (NZC) said ​on Friday it has ​decided not to ‌renew Ben ​Sawyer's contract as coach of the women's team, bringing an end ‌to the Australian's four-year stint in charge of the 'White Ferns'. Sawyer was appointed in June 2022 and after leading the side ‌to a bronze medal at the Commonwealth Games that ‌same year he guided New Zealand to their first Women's T20 World Cup title in 2024.

However, New Zealand were eliminated from ⁠the ​group stage ⁠of the 50-over World Cup last year and suffered another early exit ⁠in their T20 world title defence in June. "Sawyer’s contract, which ​was set to conclude in December 2026, has ⁠not been renewed following a comprehensive review process," NZC said in ⁠a ​statement.

Sawyer was disappointed to be leaving but said it had been an honour to coach the team. "This ⁠team means a lot to me and I’m really proud ⁠of what ⁠we have been able to achieve in the past four years," he added.