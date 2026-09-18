Nestle weighing all options after Kremlin moves to seize Russia business

Nestle said on Friday it was weighing all options to protect its rights after the Kremlin's decision to take control of the Swiss food maker's Russian business, the latest move against a Western company since the war in Ukraine began. The ‌maker of Nescafe coffee and KitKat chocolates said it took note of the decision, announced in a presidential decree on Thursday, and was assessing the situation.

"Nestle is committed to taking all necessary steps to protect its rights and ensure continuity of business operations in the interests of all stakeholders, particularly its employees," the company said in a statement. It declined ‌to comment further on what action it was considering.

Russia has tightened control over foreign-owned assets since the start of the war in Ukraine in 2022. A 2023 ‌decree signed by President Vladimir Putin gives Moscow the power to place assets from countries it deems "unfriendly" under temporary administration. Moscow has also used the law to raise cash through forced sales, exit taxes and discounts, while rewarding Kremlin-loyal insiders.

SUPERMARKET CHAIN AUCHAN ALSO TARGETED Nestle has six factories in Russia producing coffee, petcare and infant formula products. It generated sales of about 2 billion Swiss francs ($2.4 billion) in Russia in 2021, the last year ⁠it released ​figures, and has about 7,000 employees there.

French ⁠supermarket group Auchan was also targeted by Thursday's decree, with its Russian assets transferred to the temporary management of L.E.V. Management. Auchan, which operates 230 stores and an online business in Russia where it employs ⁠about 30,000 people, declined to comment.

Previously, the Kommersant newspaper said a company known as KS Logistika had asked Putin to place Nestle's assets under temporary administration. Kommersant, quoting a source familiar with the matter, ​said the request covered five Nestle-owned entities in Russia and could ultimately lead to a change of ownership.

In previous cases, temporary administration has often preceded state ⁠expropriation, with assets later transferred to Kremlin-linked individuals or companies. Other Western companies have sold Russian assets or handed them to local managers to comply with sanctions over the war in Ukraine or in response to threats ⁠from ​Moscow to seize foreign-owned assets.

Nestle has justified continued operations in Russia by arguing that, as a food producer, it supplies essential goods. Moscow took control of French dairy company Danone's Russian business and beer company Carlsberg's stake in a local brewer in 2023.

Danone was removed from the list of assets under temporary Russian state management in March ⁠2024 amid reports that a Russian businessman known for his pro-war credentials planned to buy the business at a steep discount. In December 2024, Carlsberg sold its shares ⁠in Baltika Breweries to long-serving Baltika employees in ⁠a management buyout.

Kepler Cheuvreux analyst Jon Cox said such experiences did not bode well for Nestle. "Ultimately, Nestle may end up losing those assets — around 2% of its sales and cash tied up in Russia — for the foreseeable future and any compensation is unlikely ‌to be an offset," ‌he said.

($1 = 0.8242 Swiss francs)