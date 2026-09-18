Voting begins in Russian parliamentary election which Putin has cast as barometer of support for war 

Voting got underway on Friday in a ​three-day parliamentary election in Russia which President ​Vladimir Putin has framed as ‌a ​barometer of support for Russia's war in Ukraine. It is the first parliamentary election since Russia launched its full-scale war in ‌Ukraine in February 2022, and the vote - which will determine the make-up of the 450-seat lower house of parliament, the State Duma - is widely expected to see the ruling pro-Putin United Russia ‌party retain its dominance in what is a tightly controlled political system.

Most anti-war candidates ‌have been excluded from the ballot after the Supreme Court ruled that the liberal Yabloko party - which wants a ceasefire - had breached electoral rules, though some Yabloko candidates are still running in individual constituencies. In a televised address ⁠to ​the nation ahead of ⁠the vote, Putin said that casting a vote would help secure Russia's victory in Ukraine and demonstrate national ⁠resolve in the face of external pressure. The Kremlin says national unity is vital because of what ​it says are increasingly dangerous efforts by Ukraine's intelligence services and other enemies to ⁠stir unrest inside Russia.

Voting is taking place at a time when opinion polls show some Russians have become more ⁠anxious ​about how the conflict affects them. The economy is also under strain and the authorities are expected to use the vote to gauge the depth of society's war ⁠weariness as fuel shortages caused by Ukrainian drone strikes roil some parts of the country ⁠and businesses grapple with ⁠high interest rates, a labour crunch and Western sanctions. Initial and partial results are expected to begin trickling out at 1800 GMT on Sunday ‌and near ‌complete results to be available on Monday.