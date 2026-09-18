Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Dodgers ​cruise past Reds, claim 13th NL ​West title in 14 years

Kyle Tucker ‌hit a ​home run, went 4-for-5, drove in three runs and fell a triple shy of the cycle as the visiting Los Angeles ‌Dodgers clinched their 13th National League West title in 14 seasons with an 8-2 road victory over the Cincinnati Reds on Thursday afternoon. After missing out on the chance to clinch the ‌NL West on Wednesday following a 6-2 loss to the Reds, the Dodgers (93-60) took care ‌of business in the finale of the four-game series as Los Angeles won three times. It is Los Angeles' fifth consecutive division title.

Soccer-Messi scores 100th goal for Inter Miami in Campeones Cup victory

Lionel Messi scored his ⁠100th goal ​for Inter Miami ⁠as the Major League Soccer side beat Mexican club Cruz Azul 2-0 to win the Campeones Cup at Nu ⁠Stadium in Florida on Wednesday. Messi, making his 115th appearance for Miami, struck 24 minutes into the annual ​match between the MLS Cup holders and Mexico's Campeon de Campeones winners.

Knicks pause ticket ⁠sales after error led to high prices

The New York Knicks halted ticket sales on Thursday after an internal ⁠error ​led to some sky-high prices. The get-in price for tickets to the Knicks' season opener against the Philadelphia 76ers is $1,251, according to TicketData.com.

NHL-'I'm Russian,' Ovechkin says about decision to ⁠appear in ad for Putin-backed United Russia

Alexander Ovechkin said on Thursday that he agreed to ⁠appear in a political ⁠campaign advertisement for the United Russia party, which is backed by President Vladimir Putin, because he supports his country. "I'm Russian, and I support my country," ‌Ovechkin, the ‌NHL's all-time leading goalscorer, told reporters at the ​Washington Capitals' media day.