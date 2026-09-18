China's January-August government land sales revenue down 28.6% Y/Y
China's government land sales revenue fell 28.6% from a year earlier to 1.3753 trillion yuan ($205 billion) in the first eight months of 2026, data from the finance ministry showed on Friday, narrowing a 30.8% on-year drop in the January-July period. Local governments, once highly dependent on land-use rights sales to developers, have seen this revenue source dwindle amid the real estate slump that began in mid-2021.
To support the property market, Beijing last month introduced a slew of measures including limiting housing presales and expanding maximum mortgage term from 30 to 40 years. But Fitch Rating said the new rules should boost funding discipline and support project delivery, but are unlikely to improve housing demand materially. ($1 = 6.6971 Chinese yuan renminbi)