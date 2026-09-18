Swimmer killed in shark attack at popular Western Australia beach

Reuters | Updated: 18-09-2026 13:52 IST | Created: 18-09-2026 13:52 IST
Swimmer killed in shark attack at popular Western Australia beach

A man died on Friday after being ​mauled by a shark while ​swimming at a popular ‌beach in ​the state of Western Australia, police said. It is the latest in a spate of shark attacks in the ‌country and comes just days after a surfer was bitten in an attack in the same state.

The Western Australia Police Force said emergency services were called to a reported shark-related ‌incident in the water off Sorrento Beach at around 10.30 a.m. local time (0230 ‌GMT). "It was reported a male swimmer had been bitten by a shark while swimming along the coast," WA Police said in a statement.

Authorities launched an extensive air and sea search, but the swimmer ⁠died ​as a result of ⁠the attack, the statement said. Sorrento Beach is a popular swimming spot around 20 km (12.5 miles) from ⁠Perth's central business district. The local council said it closed down all beaches in its ​jurisdiction after the attack.

A 5-metre-long (16.4-foot) white shark was reported to monitoring website SharkSmart at ⁠the nearby Boyinaboat reef just after noon on Friday. There was no confirmation that it was the shark ⁠involved ​in the attack. On Monday, a surfer was attacked at a beach in the town of Geraldton, around 400 km north of Perth. The surfer lost ⁠his foot in the attack and suffered serious leg injuries, local media said.

It follows the death ⁠of a ⁠35-year-old man killed while spearfishing off the state's south coast in June, while a 38-year-old man was mauled to death off an ‌island near ‌Perth in May.

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