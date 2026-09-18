Pakistan police re-arrest prominent rights lawyer after top court granted bail

Reuters | Updated: 18-09-2026 14:31 IST | Created: 18-09-2026 14:31 IST
Pakistan police re-arrest prominent rights lawyer after top court granted bail

Pakistani police re-arrested prominent human rights lawyer Imaan Mazari and her husband on Thursday ‌night, hours after the country's top court granted bail and suspended their sentences in a cybercrime case, her lawyer said. The couple was re-arrested "from prison in an old case," Mazari's lawyer, Faisal Siddiqi, told Reuters. The separate ‌case relates to allegations of "protesting and blocking a road in Islamabad."

Islamabad police did not respond to a request ‌for comment. Pakistan's Supreme Court had on Thursday suspended 17-year prison sentences handed to Mazari and her husband, Hadi Ali Chattha, and ordered them freed on bail, appearing to lift a detention that has been criticised by activists.

Mazari, a vocal critic of Pakistan's ⁠powerful ​military, and her husband Hadi ⁠Ali Chattha, also a lawyer, were convicted in January on charges of sending anti-state social media posts. Both have denied the charges, ⁠saying they were being persecuted for raising their voice against disappearances of nationalist activists.

Mazari challenged the conviction in Islamabad High ​Court and then took her case to the Supreme Court. That top tribunal said it was issuing ⁠its ruling on Thursday pending the decision by the lower court, expected within weeks. "I am grateful to the Supreme Court for ⁠finally ​delivering justice to the couple," said Mazari’s mother, Shireen Mazari, who served as human rights minister under jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan, speaking prior to the couple's re-arrest Thursday night.

Mazari has earned international ⁠recognition for defending ethnic minorities and journalists in Pakistan. She and her husband were convicted in January under the Prevention ⁠of Electronic Crimes Act ⁠for social media posts critical of military operations in the insurgency-stricken provinces of Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

United Nations experts, Amnesty International and other groups questioned the trial's ‌fairness. Pakistan said ‌its judiciary was independent.

TRENDING

1
Can Thailand Turn Its Manufacturing Powerhouse Into a Global Technology and Innovation Leader?
Blog

Can Thailand Turn Its Manufacturing Powerhouse Into a Global Technology and ...

Thailand
2
Billions Use Traditional Medicine: WHO Pushes to Close Research Funding Gap

Billions Use Traditional Medicine: WHO Pushes to Close Research Funding Gap

Global
3
Ethiopia’s Factory Leaders Get New Tools to Build More Inclusive Workplaces

Ethiopia’s Factory Leaders Get New Tools to Build More Inclusive Workplaces

Ethiopia
4
Iraq Turns Infrastructure Investment Into Decent Jobs and Local Recovery

Iraq Turns Infrastructure Investment Into Decent Jobs and Local Recovery

Iraq

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

From Housing Boom to Resilience: Why Today's Building Choices Will Shape Global Risk to 2100

Can Thailand Turn Its Manufacturing Powerhouse Into a Global Technology and Innovation Leader?

Ageing Without Security: Why Developing Countries Must Rethink Jobs, Pensions and Skills

Asia’s Currency Markets Are Better Connected: Are They Better Protected?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026