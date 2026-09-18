Pakistan police re-arrest prominent rights lawyer after top court granted bail

Pakistani police re-arrested prominent human rights lawyer Imaan Mazari and her husband on Thursday ‌night, hours after the country's top court granted bail and suspended their sentences in a cybercrime case, her lawyer said. The couple was re-arrested "from prison in an old case," Mazari's lawyer, Faisal Siddiqi, told Reuters. The separate ‌case relates to allegations of "protesting and blocking a road in Islamabad."

Islamabad police did not respond to a request ‌for comment. Pakistan's Supreme Court had on Thursday suspended 17-year prison sentences handed to Mazari and her husband, Hadi Ali Chattha, and ordered them freed on bail, appearing to lift a detention that has been criticised by activists.

Mazari, a vocal critic of Pakistan's ⁠powerful ​military, and her husband Hadi ⁠Ali Chattha, also a lawyer, were convicted in January on charges of sending anti-state social media posts. Both have denied the charges, ⁠saying they were being persecuted for raising their voice against disappearances of nationalist activists.

Mazari challenged the conviction in Islamabad High ​Court and then took her case to the Supreme Court. That top tribunal said it was issuing ⁠its ruling on Thursday pending the decision by the lower court, expected within weeks. "I am grateful to the Supreme Court for ⁠finally ​delivering justice to the couple," said Mazari’s mother, Shireen Mazari, who served as human rights minister under jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan, speaking prior to the couple's re-arrest Thursday night.

Mazari has earned international ⁠recognition for defending ethnic minorities and journalists in Pakistan. She and her husband were convicted in January under the Prevention ⁠of Electronic Crimes Act ⁠for social media posts critical of military operations in the insurgency-stricken provinces of Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

United Nations experts, Amnesty International and other groups questioned the trial's ‌fairness. Pakistan said ‌its judiciary was independent.