ECB's Lagarde keeps door open to early exit

Reuters | Updated: 18-09-2026 15:06 IST | Created: 18-09-2026 15:06 IST
ECB's Lagarde keeps door open to early exit

European ​Central Bank President Christine ​Lagarde on Friday ‌kept the ​door open to leaving her post early, replying "we'll see" ‌when asked if she would remain in the position until her term ends in October 2027. "I ‌leave in 2027," Lagarde told Irish national ‌broadcaster RTE in response to a question on rumours of her early resignation that have persisted for ⁠most ​of this ⁠year.

When asked if that meant October 2027, Lagarde ⁠replied: "We'll see." "What I can tell you at this ​point is that whatever the time, it will ⁠be handled in the most professional way ⁠as ​it should be," she added.

Sources told Reuters this week that France would back Dutchman ⁠Klaas Knot to succeed Lagarde as part of ⁠a ⁠bargain in which a French candidate would be picked for chief economist.

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