Yemen conflict displaces 112,000 people inside country, thousands flee to Djibouti, UN migration agency says

At ‌least 112,000 ​people have been displaced inside Yemen ‌within the last two weeks as fighting continues along the country's ‌west coast amid a renewed conflict, ‌while nearly 3,000 have fled by sea to Djibouti, the United ⁠Nations ​migration ⁠agency said on Friday.

Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis ⁠have stepped up attacks on Saudi ​cities and energy infrastructure while ⁠advancing along Yemen's Red Sea coast towards ⁠the ​Bab el-Mandeb Strait, a key shipping route. Responding to ⁠the Houthi offensive, the Saudi and ⁠Yemeni ⁠air forces have bombarded Houthi targets.