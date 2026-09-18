Soccer-Alexander-Arnold returns to England squad as Tuchel makes 10 changes from World Cup

Trent Alexander-Arnold was recalled to the ​England squad on Friday ​as manager Thomas Tuchel ‌named his ​first selection since the World Cup. England begin their Nations League campaign against world champions Spain ‌at Wembley on September 26, the first of four matches they will play during the international break.

Real Madrid's Alexander-Arnold had not featured for England ‌since June 2025 and returns after more than a year out ‌of the international set-up, with Tuchel favouring other options at right back. Brighton goalkeeper Jason Steele and Bournemouth midfielder Alex Scott were also included in the squad and could ⁠make ​their England debuts. ⁠Scott trained with England before the World Cup but did not play in their ⁠warm-up friendlies.

Tuchel made 10 changes from the 26-man squad that travelled to the ​United States, Canada and Mexico. Cole Palmer and Lewis Hall ⁠return alongside Alexander-Arnold, while the experienced pair Jordan Henderson and John Stones miss out. Arsenal ⁠winger ​Noni Madueke was left out, with Tuchel selecting Liverpool's 18-year-old Rio Ngumoha, who will hope to earn his second England cap after ⁠making his debut in June against New Zealand.

After hosting Spain, England visit ⁠the Czech ⁠Republic and Croatia before playing the Czechs again at home. The remaining two fixtures of the group will ‌be completed ‌in November.