Russia summons UK envoy over London's weapons supplies to Ukraine

Reuters | Updated: 18-09-2026 15:21 IST | Created: 18-09-2026 15:21 IST
Russia summons UK envoy over London's weapons supplies to Ukraine

The Russian ​Foreign Ministry summoned Britain's ​charge d'affaires ‌in Moscow, ​Danae Dholakia, on Friday to issue a formal protest about ‌what it called London's "further increase" in weapons supplies to Ukraine. In a statement, the Foreign Ministry said that ‌by sending more arms to Kyiv, "London is placing ‌itself in the position of an accomplice to the bloody atrocities committed by the Kyiv regime, which can only ⁠be ​characterised as ⁠terrorism and war crimes."

Britain says it stands "shoulder to shoulder" with ⁠Ukraine and is committed to providing Kyiv with the ​military equipment it needs. Russia currently has no ambassador ⁠in London and relations between the two countries are dire.

The ⁠departure ​of the previous Russian envoy, Andrei Kelin, in July prompted British media speculation - ⁠denied by Russia - - that Moscow was downgrading its diplomatic ⁠relations ⁠with Britain because of London's role as one of Ukraine's biggest supporters.

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