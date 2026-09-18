NEWSMAKER-Noel Tata steps into spotlight in fight over future of India's Tata empire

For most of his career, Noel Tata stayed in the shadows of India's ​most famous business family, building retail and trading businesses while his half-brother, Ratan Tata, became ‌the ​public face of the conglomerate. Today, the low-profile executive has emerged as a pivotal figure in a battle that could determine both the leadership and ownership structure of the 158-year-old Tata empire.

Noel Tata, the chairman of Tata Trusts, the charity arm which owns about 66% of the holding company Tata Sons, now holds one of the most influential positions in Indian corporate governance. Since succeeding ‌Ratan Tata as chairman of the philanthropic trusts after the latter's death in October 2024, Noel Tata has acquired a decisive voice over the future of the autos-to-aviation conglomerate.

That influence is now being tested in separate disputes over the reappointment of Tata Sons Chairman N. Chandrasekaran and the prospect of a public listing of Tata Sons. Noel Tata has made clear he opposes a listing of Tata Sons, arguing it should continue to be privately held, with every option explored to avoid an initial public offering.

If forced to vote on a ‌listing, he would have "no option but to veto" the proposal, he said on Thursday. "A listing will destroy its character and strike at the heart of this principle," Tata said in a statement.

Once listed, Tata Sons would face pressure from shareholders seeking ‌financial gains, leaving little room to channel funds into rescuing troubled group firms or backing ventures with payoffs far in the future, he added. His stance pits the charity arm that controls the Tata empire against the Tata Sons board and places him at the centre of a widening debate about how India's largest conglomerate should be governed.

LISTING DEBATE The listing debate intensified after India's central bank rejected Tata Sons' request to surrender its registration as an upper-layer non-banking financial company, potentially opening it to regulations that could require a public listing.

On Friday, Shapoorji Pallonji Group, Tata Sons' second-largest shareholder with a stake of 18.4%, backed such a listing, saying ⁠it looked forward ​to working with the company on the process. The group, which has long ⁠sought to monetise its holding, is evaluating a proposal by which it could sell part of its stake for at least $2.6 billion.

But Noel Tata has taken the opposite view, insisting that Tata Sons should remain private. The dispute extends beyond ownership. Tata Trusts also challenged Tata Sons' Sept. 17 decision to ask Chandrasekaran ⁠to stay on for a third term, weeks after he indicated he would not seek reappointment when his tenure ended in February 2027.

The Trusts called the resolution a "legal nullity", arguing that Tata Sons' articles of association require both Trust nominee directors to vote for a chairman's appointment or reappointment. According to ​Tata Trusts, four directors voted in favour of Chandrasekaran, while Noel Tata voted against.

The vote thrust Noel Tata into a succession battle that could shape the group's next decade, reinforcing his position as a kingmaker within the Tata ⁠empire. RETAIL AND TRADING ROOTS

Long overshadowed by Ratan Tata, Noel built his career in less glamorous corners of the group, earning a reputation in retail and trading rather than in Tata's flagship steel, software and automotive businesses. Unlike Ratan Tata, one of India's most recognisable corporate leaders, Noel Tata cultivated influence quietly.

He rarely sought publicity, even as ⁠he ​accumulated board positions across the group and became a trusted adviser within the Tata establishment. Though seldom seen in public, he spent years serving on company boards before emerging as a central figure after Ratan Tata's death.

Trustees unanimously appointed him chairman of Tata Trusts, and he later joined the Tata Sons board as a non-executive director. "The job is to find the most effective allocation of the resources we have, make choices on how to deploy those resources meaningfully, and do what is best for India," Noel Tata said ⁠at an event in August.

After graduating from Britain's Sussex University, Noel Tata joined Tata International, the group's trading arm, before moving to Trent, then a relatively small retailer. As managing director from 1999, he helped transform Trent into one of India's biggest retail ⁠success stories, through brands such as Westside and value-fashion chain Zudio.

In ⁠2010, he became managing director of Tata International, growing revenue to more than $3 billion from about $500 million. He stepped down in 2021 after reaching the group's retirement age for senior executives but stayed as non-executive chairman. Along the way, he accumulated senior boardroom roles across the conglomerate, including chairmanships at Voltas and Tata Investment Corporation and vice-chairmanships at Tata Steel and watch and jewellery maker Titan.

"He ‌has kept a low profile so the ‌outer world doesn't know him well, but he is quintessential Tata," former Tata Sons executive Sanjay Singh told Reuters in 2024.