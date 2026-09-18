Indonesia to receive assistance from Malaysia to contain wildfires

Reuters | Updated: 18-09-2026 16:54 IST | Created: 18-09-2026 16:54 IST
Indonesia to receive assistance from Malaysia to contain wildfires

Indonesia's President Prabowo Subianto ​said on Friday ​that he would ‌receive assistance from ​Malaysia to help contain forest and land fires that have been raging ‌for weeks.

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