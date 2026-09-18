Indonesia to receive assistance from Malaysia to contain wildfires
Indonesia's President Prabowo Subianto said on Friday that he would receive assistance from Malaysia to help contain forest and land fires that have been raging for weeks.
Indonesia's President Prabowo Subianto said on Friday that he would receive assistance from Malaysia to help contain forest and land fires that have been raging for weeks.
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