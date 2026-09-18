Soccer-Alexander-Arnold returns to England squad as Tuchel makes 10 changes from World Cup

Trent Alexander-Arnold has the chance to prove a point ​after being recalled to the England squad, ​manager Thomas Tuchel said on Friday ‌as ​he named his first selection since the World Cup.

England begin their Nations League campaign against world champions Spain at Wembley on September 26, the ‌first of four matches they will play during the international break. Real Madrid's Alexander-Arnold had not featured for England since June 2025 and returns after more than a year out of the international set-up, with Tuchel favouring ‌other options at right back.

Brighton goalkeeper Jason Steele and Bournemouth midfielder Alex Scott were also included in ‌the squad and could make their England debuts. Scott trained with England before the World Cup but did not play in their warm-up friendlies. Tuchel made 10 changes from the 26-man squad that travelled to the United States, Canada and Mexico. Cole ⁠Palmer and ​Lewis Hall return alongside Alexander-Arnold, ⁠while the experienced pair Jordan Henderson and John Stones miss out.

The German manager said that an improvement in Palmer's statistics ⁠and a positive start to the season from Alexander-Arnold were behind their return to the squad. "I think Palmer has a ​point to prove. The same goes for Trent, he was never non-selectable for us. It's his ⁠chance to show it, to come to camp, to be the best version of himself," Tuchel told a press conference.

Arsenal winger ⁠Noni ​Madueke was left out, with Tuchel selecting Liverpool's 18-year-old Rio Ngumoha, who will hope to earn his second England cap after making his debut in June against New Zealand. After hosting Spain, England visit ⁠the Czech Republic and Croatia before playing the Czechs again at home. The remaining two fixtures of the ⁠group will be completed ⁠in November.

"The next match is against Spain, the reigning world champions, and we feel the gap is closing and we want to prove a point. The ‌motivation cannot be ‌higher," Tuchel added.