Russia demands that Japan remove US Typhon missile systems, TASS reports

Reuters | Updated: 18-09-2026 16:20 IST | Created: 18-09-2026 16:20 IST
Russia demands that Japan remove US Typhon missile systems, TASS reports

Russia ​demands that ​Japan should remove US ‌Typhon missile ​systems from its territory, state news agency ‌TASS quoted Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova as saying on Friday. Moscow has repeatedly protested against ‌the deployment of Typhon during joint drills ‌this month between Japan, Australia and the United States, complaining that it poses a threat ⁠to Russian ​security.

Zakharova ⁠referred to a protest note sent on ⁠September 3, saying Japan should take it very ​seriously. The Typhon is a mid-range missile ⁠system which can launch SM-6 and Tomahawk cruise ⁠missiles.

Russia ​and Japan have exchanged a series of protests in recent weeks ⁠following a rare visit by President Vladimir ⁠Putin to ⁠a disputed Russian-controlled island off northeast Japan.

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