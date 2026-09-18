Nobel Foundation raises prize money for each award to $1.2 million

Reuters | Updated: 18-09-2026 16:30 IST | Created: 18-09-2026 16:30 IST
Nobel Foundation raises prize money for each award to $1.2 million

Sweden's Nobel Foundation ​said on ​Friday it will ‌increase this ​year's prize money for its prestigious annual awards by 9% ‌to a total value of 12 million Swedish crowns ($1.22 million) in each of the six categories. "By increasing ‌the prize amount, we uphold the long-term significance ‌of the Nobel Prize and ensure that the financial part of the prize retains its value over ⁠time," ​Hanna Stjarne, executive ⁠director of the Nobel Foundation, said in a ⁠statement.

Winners of this year's prizes in physics, chemistry, peacemaking, ​literature, economics and medicine or physiology will be ⁠announced between October 5 and October 12, marking the 125th ⁠anniversary ​of the first awards. Established in the will of Swedish 19th century businessman Alfred ⁠Nobel, the inventor of dynamite, the first awards in ⁠1901 were ⁠for 150,782 crowns per category, according to the foundation.

($1 = 9.8219 Swedish crowns)

TRENDING

1
Can Thailand Turn Its Manufacturing Powerhouse Into a Global Technology and Innovation Leader?
Blog

Can Thailand Turn Its Manufacturing Powerhouse Into a Global Technology and ...

Thailand
2
Billions Use Traditional Medicine: WHO Pushes to Close Research Funding Gap

Billions Use Traditional Medicine: WHO Pushes to Close Research Funding Gap

Global
3
Ethiopia’s Factory Leaders Get New Tools to Build More Inclusive Workplaces

Ethiopia’s Factory Leaders Get New Tools to Build More Inclusive Workplaces

Ethiopia
4
Iraq Turns Infrastructure Investment Into Decent Jobs and Local Recovery

Iraq Turns Infrastructure Investment Into Decent Jobs and Local Recovery

Iraq

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

From Housing Boom to Resilience: Why Today's Building Choices Will Shape Global Risk to 2100

Can Thailand Turn Its Manufacturing Powerhouse Into a Global Technology and Innovation Leader?

Ageing Without Security: Why Developing Countries Must Rethink Jobs, Pensions and Skills

Asia’s Currency Markets Are Better Connected: Are They Better Protected?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026