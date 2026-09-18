WHO flags growing health workforce gap as workers and patients age

Reuters | Updated: 18-09-2026 16:33 IST | Created: 18-09-2026 16:33 IST
WHO flags growing health workforce gap as workers and patients age

The World Health Organization ​warned on Friday of ​a gap in ‌the medical ​workforce around the world in the 2030s, with a quarter of doctors set ‌to retire in the next decade. "In many countries both our populations and health workers are ageing at the same time. This ‌can intensify the projected global shortage of 11.1 million health ‌workers by 2030," the WHO said in a statement accompanying a major report on workforce trends based on data from over 100 countries.

By 2030, ⁠67 ​countries are ⁠projected to lack sufficient staffing to maintain the standards of medical treatment ⁠they currently enjoy, it said. To maintain the current density of medical ​staff to the population an additional 832,000 health workers are ⁠needed and this could increase reliance on foreign health care workers in poorer ⁠countries, ​the report said, potentially impacting healthcare standards there.

Higher income countries, including many in Europe, are set to be the ⁠hardest hit since they have a higher share of older healthcare ⁠workers, the ⁠report said. In these countries, one in three doctors will retire in the next ten ‌years, it ‌said.

TRENDING

1
Can Thailand Turn Its Manufacturing Powerhouse Into a Global Technology and Innovation Leader?
Blog

Can Thailand Turn Its Manufacturing Powerhouse Into a Global Technology and ...

Thailand
2
Billions Use Traditional Medicine: WHO Pushes to Close Research Funding Gap

Billions Use Traditional Medicine: WHO Pushes to Close Research Funding Gap

Global
3
Ethiopia’s Factory Leaders Get New Tools to Build More Inclusive Workplaces

Ethiopia’s Factory Leaders Get New Tools to Build More Inclusive Workplaces

Ethiopia
4
Iraq Turns Infrastructure Investment Into Decent Jobs and Local Recovery

Iraq Turns Infrastructure Investment Into Decent Jobs and Local Recovery

Iraq

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

From Housing Boom to Resilience: Why Today's Building Choices Will Shape Global Risk to 2100

Can Thailand Turn Its Manufacturing Powerhouse Into a Global Technology and Innovation Leader?

Ageing Without Security: Why Developing Countries Must Rethink Jobs, Pensions and Skills

Asia’s Currency Markets Are Better Connected: Are They Better Protected?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026