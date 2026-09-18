Cricket-Another quick bowler out of South Africa team to take on Australia

South Africa ​have suffered another injury ​blow to their bowling ‌attack ​as they prepare to face Australia in a three-match One Day International series, ‌starting next week, with Lungi Ngidi ruled out of the fixtures. Ngidi picked up a right hamstring injury during a domestic ‌first-class game this week and will miss the series, ‌Cricket South Africa said.

"Following scans conducted on Wednesday, he will undergo a period of rehabilitation," it added in a statement on Friday. Kagiso Rabada ⁠and ​Ottneil Baartman ⁠had already been ruled out of the series because of hamstring injuries ⁠in a blow to the home team.

The 20-year-old seamer Nqobani ​Mokoena, who made his ODI debut against Namibia last week, ⁠had been called up as Ngidi's replacement. Gerald Coetzee won a recall ⁠to ​South Africa's ODI squad for the first time in nearly three years to replace Rabada with Duan Jansen ⁠included in place of Baartman.

South Africa's ODI series against Australia ⁠starts in ⁠Durban on Thursday, September 24. It is followed by a three-test series in October. (Writing by ‌Mark ‌Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing ​by Christian Radnedge)