Soccer-Ronaldo included in Jesus' first Portugal squad

Cristiano Ronaldo has been included in new Portugal manager Jorge Jesus' ​first 25-man squad for the defending champions' upcoming ​four Nations League matches. In August, Ronaldo fuelled ‌speculation ​about his retirement plans after saying the coming year would probably be the last of his playing career.

The 41-year-old Portugal captain is one of the most decorated ‌players in soccer history, having won major trophies with Manchester United, Real Madrid, Juventus and current club Al-Nassr since making his senior debut for Sporting in 2002. Ronaldo, a five-time Ballon d'Or winner, was unable to add a World Cup title to ‌his list of honours after Portugal were knocked out in the last 16 by eventual champions Spain, leaving ‌the sport's biggest prize absent from his trophy cabinet.

Ronaldo confirmed in July that the 2026 World Cup would be his last, but he was unwilling to make a hasty call on his international future. "His performance is what matters. The past doesn't count," Jorge Jesus told a press ⁠conference on ​Friday.

"In this squad, there are ⁠13 players who have worked with me. I don't have a set core, so within this group, there were several players who were important ⁠for this squad. "Cris is a player like any other. If he performs, he plays; if not, he doesn't. He has a ​different status - he has five Ballon d'Or awards - but does that factor into my decisions? No. However, the ⁠fact that he is different is."

Jesus will make his debut as Portugal manager against Wales at home on September 24. Portugal then travel to ⁠face ​Norway and Denmark on September 27 and October 1 respectively, before hosting Norway on October 4. Portugal appointed the 72-year-old former Al-Nassr boss in July, days after Spaniard Roberto Martinez stepped down following the country's World Cup exit.

PORTUGAL SQUAD Goalkeepers: ⁠Diogo Costa (Porto), Rui Silva (Sporting), Samuel Soares (Benfica)

Defenders: Goncalo Inacio (Sporting), Joao Cancelo (Barcelona), Diogo Dalot (Manchester United), Nuno Tavares (Lazio), Nuno Mendes (Paris St Germain), ⁠Renato Veiga (Villarreal), Ruben Dias (Manchester City), ⁠Tomas Araujo (Benfica) Midfielders: Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United), Joao Palhinha (Benfica), Joao Neves (Paris St Germain), Ruben Neves (Al-Hilal), Vitinha (Paris St Germain), Bernardo Silva (Real Madrid)

Forwards: Cristiano Ronaldo (Al-Nassr), Fabio Silva (Borussia Dortmund), Francisco Trincao (Al-Ahli), Francisco Conceicao (Juventus), Goncalo ‌Ramos (AC Milan), Joao ‌Felix (Al-Nassr), Pedro Neto (Chelsea), Rafael Leao (Galatasaray)