UK air traffic control operator NATS says software defect caused outage
British air traffic control operator NATS said on Friday an outage which affected hundreds of thousands of passengers last week was due to a software defect.
British air traffic control operator NATS said on Friday an outage which affected hundreds of thousands of passengers last week was due to a software defect.
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