FOREX-Dollar jumps against yen as BOJ dissent clouds rate-hike outlook

The ‌dollar ​jumped against the yen on Friday after two policymakers at the Bank of Japan dissented from a widely expected decision to raise interest rates, raising doubt among traders about the likelihood of further hikes. The BOJ pushed rates to their highest level in 31 years at 1.25%, yet ‌the move did not boost the Japanese currency as traders felt there was a lack of explicitly hawkish guidance.

The decision, coming on the heels of the Fed's hawkish message from earlier this week, clears the way for further dollar strength, strategists said. "(The) lack of hiking punch makes it easier for USD to go higher," Steven Englander, head of G10 FX research at Standard Chartered, said.

"The ‌USD strength that we have been forecasting for the medium to long term may finally be here," Englander said. The US dollar rose 1.2% against the Japanese currency to a two-week ‌high of 157.897 yen after wavering during BOJ Governor Kazuo Ueda's press conference.

It was set for its biggest daily increase versus the yen since December and the largest weekly rally since September 2024. "They've just clearly underwhelmed versus expectations here," said Ray Attrill, head of FX strategy at National Australia Bank in Sydney.

"And I think that one of the more staggering aspects of it was that they couldn't even get the unanimous vote for that," he said. "That really raised ⁠eyebrows in the ​market." Traders remained alert to the risk of ⁠intervention to prop up the currency after Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama said Tokyo won't hesitate to conduct further coordinated action, following a joint US-Japan move to boost the yen in late July.

The yen rallied sharply in early September ⁠to its highest since February as traders bet the BOJ would embark on multiple rate hikes, although those wagers came under question on Friday. ENERGY PRICES IN FOCUS

The rally against the yen helped the US dollar ​index climb 0.25% to 100.48, as broader currency markets remained focused on energy prices and the US Federal Reserve. The index, which tracks the currency against six major peers, was ⁠up 1.4% for the week to around a six-week high after the US Federal Reserve hiked interest rates on Wednesday and signalled more increases could be coming.

Traders see a roughly 55% chance of a quarter-point hike at the Fed's next ⁠two-day ​meeting next month, up from 27% a week ago, according to the CME Group's FedWatch tool. Oil prices slipped to their lowest levels in around a week on signs of easing supply pressures in Saudi Arabia.

China has asked Tehran to help rein in the Iran-aligned Houthis after their military blitz on Saudi Arabia over the past week, three Iranian sources familiar with ⁠the matter told Reuters. The euro fell 0.1% to $1.14595 and was set to end the week 1% lower after the Fed's rate hike.

The British pound was also 0.1% lower at $1.335, giving up ⁠earlier gains after retail sales data beat expectations on ⁠Friday. The Bank of England held interest rates on Thursday but also suggested it could raise borrowing costs. In cryptocurrencies, bitcoin rose 4% to above $80,000 on Friday — its third straight day of gains — as it extended a rebound from Tuesday's sharp selloff, when the US Senate failed to ‌advance comprehensive cryptocurrency legislation in ‌a setback for digital-asset companies.