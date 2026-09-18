Ukraine's capital Kyiv ‌came under attack from Russian missiles on Friday, but there were no immediate reports of casualties or ‌damage.

Mayor Vitali Klitschko, writing on the messaging ‌app Telegram, said air defence units were in action against Russian missiles. Reuters witnesses heard explosions in the ⁠capital. Military ​authorities ⁠lifted the air alert after about 40 minutes.

In the southern ⁠port of Odesa, regional Governor Oleh Kiper said Russian ​forces launched two strikes on the ⁠city centre, the second while emergency crews were already at ⁠the ​scene. Kiper said 10 people had been wounded and an administrative building and vehicles ⁠damaged. Photos posted on Telegram showed emergency crews tackling ⁠a ⁠blaze in a multi-storey building.