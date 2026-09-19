US appeals court rejects Trump policy allowing fast third‑country deportations

Reuters | Updated: 19-09-2026 01:08 IST | Created: 19-09-2026 01:08 IST
US appeals court rejects Trump policy allowing fast third‑country deportations

A ​federal ‌appeals court ​on Friday rejected a ‌Trump administration policy allowing for the rapid deportation of ‌migrants to countries other ‌than their own without providing them a chance ⁠to ​raise ⁠concerns they have for their safety.

A ⁠three-judge panel of ​the Boston-based 1st U.S. ⁠Circuit Court of Appeals largely ⁠upheld ​a February ruling by a lower-court judge ⁠that declared the U.S. ⁠Department ⁠of Homeland Security's policy was unlawful.

TRENDING

1
Billions Use Traditional Medicine: WHO Pushes to Close Research Funding Gap

Billions Use Traditional Medicine: WHO Pushes to Close Research Funding Gap

Global
2
Trump's Battle with the Airwaves: A Broadcast Controversy

Trump's Battle with the Airwaves: A Broadcast Controversy

Global
3
Syrian Ex-Official Sentenced for Torture in U.S. Landmark Case

Syrian Ex-Official Sentenced for Torture in U.S. Landmark Case

Global
4
Vinegar Attack on Ilhan Omar: A Symptom of Political Tensions

Vinegar Attack on Ilhan Omar: A Symptom of Political Tensions

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

AI Boom Is Building a New Global Divide and Poorer Economies Could Pay the Price

From Dry Fields to Daily Bread: How Water Stress Shapes Wholemeal Texture and Quality

Predicting Traffic Jams With AI: Why Better Accuracy Is Only Part of Real Challenge

More Than Entertainment: Instagram Reels Linked to Mental Health Among Gen Z

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026