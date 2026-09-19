A ​federal ‌appeals court ​on Friday rejected a ‌Trump administration policy allowing for the rapid deportation of ‌migrants to countries other ‌than their own without providing them a chance ⁠to ​raise ⁠concerns they have for their safety.

A ⁠three-judge panel of ​the Boston-based 1st U.S. ⁠Circuit Court of Appeals largely ⁠upheld ​a February ruling by a lower-court judge ⁠that declared the U.S. ⁠Department ⁠of Homeland Security's policy was unlawful.