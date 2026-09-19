US appeals court rejects Trump policy allowing fast third‑country deportations
A federal appeals court on Friday rejected a Trump administration policy allowing for the rapid deportation of migrants to countries other than their own without providing them a chance to raise concerns they have for their safety.
A three-judge panel of the Boston-based 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals largely upheld a February ruling by a lower-court judge that declared the U.S. Department of Homeland Security's policy was unlawful.