IMF says Lebanon economic activity to contract sharply in 2026 as conflict weighs

The ​International ​Monetary Fund ‌said on Friday ​that Lebanon's economic activity ‌is expected to contract significantly in 2026 as the conflict ‌in the Middle East and ‌broader regional security tensions continue to damage economic activity, ⁠infrastructure ​and ⁠living conditions.

The IMF said inflation ⁠remained in the double digits ​and the country's current account ⁠deficit had widened, largely due ⁠to higher ​energy costs, while infrastructure damage, internal displacement, ⁠and deteriorating living standards had ⁠added ⁠to economic pressures.