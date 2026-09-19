IMF says Lebanon economic activity to contract sharply in 2026 as conflict weighs
The International Monetary Fund said on Friday that Lebanon's economic activity is expected to contract significantly in 2026 as the conflict in the Middle East and broader regional security tensions continue to damage economic activity, infrastructure and living conditions.
The IMF said inflation remained in the double digits and the country's current account deficit had widened, largely due to higher energy costs, while infrastructure damage, internal displacement, and deteriorating living standards had added to economic pressures.