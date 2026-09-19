North Korea says nuclear status 'irreversible' after UN atomic agency rebuke

North Korean leader ​Kim Jong Un's powerful sister, Kim ​Yo Jong, accused the ‌International Atomic ​Energy Agency on Saturday of double standards after it adopted a resolution criticising Pyongyang's nuclear weapons programme.

The IAEA's "biased ‌viewpoint and double standards" are "the fundamental factor causing the collapse of the international nuclear non-proliferation system", Kim Yo Jong said in a statement in state media KCNA. She ‌said the agency had turned a blind eye to the "blatant nuclear proliferation ‌activities" of the United States and South Korea's "nuclear submarine introduction plan", while forcibly adopting a resolution against North Korea's "self-defensive and legitimate nuclear activities".

In a separate KCNA statement, North Korea's Foreign Ministry also ⁠dismissed ​the resolution, declaring ⁠that its status as a nuclear power is irreversible and backed by its nuclear deterrent. KCNA also ⁠said North Korean leader Kim Jong Un carried out a three-day inspection tour of ​major munitions factories this week.

Kim stressed North Korea's artillery should both fight ⁠and deter war with "the most concentrated and destructive, massive and versatile offensive capability", KCNA said. Kim added North ⁠Korea's ​efforts to modernise all components of its defence capability are bringing about "a significant change" in the composition and means of its armed forces.

Analysts ⁠say North Korea has been overhauling its military with Russian help since the two ⁠countries signed ⁠a mutual defence treaty in 2024. They say combat experience gained by Pyongyang's troops deployed to the war in Ukraine ‌has also ‌aided the effort.