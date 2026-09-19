North Korea says nuclear status 'irreversible' after UN atomic agency rebuke

Reuters | Updated: 19-09-2026 04:30 IST | Created: 19-09-2026 04:30 IST
North Korea says nuclear status 'irreversible' after UN atomic agency rebuke

North Korean leader ​Kim Jong Un's powerful sister, Kim ​Yo Jong, accused the ‌International Atomic ​Energy Agency on Saturday of double standards after it adopted a resolution criticising Pyongyang's nuclear weapons programme.

The IAEA's "biased ‌viewpoint and double standards" are "the fundamental factor causing the collapse of the international nuclear non-proliferation system", Kim Yo Jong said in a statement in state media KCNA. She ‌said the agency had turned a blind eye to the "blatant nuclear proliferation ‌activities" of the United States and South Korea's "nuclear submarine introduction plan", while forcibly adopting a resolution against North Korea's "self-defensive and legitimate nuclear activities".

In a separate KCNA statement, North Korea's Foreign Ministry also ⁠dismissed ​the resolution, declaring ⁠that its status as a nuclear power is irreversible and backed by its nuclear deterrent. KCNA also ⁠said North Korean leader Kim Jong Un carried out a three-day inspection tour of ​major munitions factories this week.

Kim stressed North Korea's artillery should both fight ⁠and deter war with "the most concentrated and destructive, massive and versatile offensive capability", KCNA said. Kim added North ⁠Korea's ​efforts to modernise all components of its defence capability are bringing about "a significant change" in the composition and means of its armed forces.

Analysts ⁠say North Korea has been overhauling its military with Russian help since the two ⁠countries signed ⁠a mutual defence treaty in 2024. They say combat experience gained by Pyongyang's troops deployed to the war in Ukraine ‌has also ‌aided the effort.

TRENDING

1
Billions Use Traditional Medicine: WHO Pushes to Close Research Funding Gap

Billions Use Traditional Medicine: WHO Pushes to Close Research Funding Gap

Global
2
Trump's Battle with the Airwaves: A Broadcast Controversy

Trump's Battle with the Airwaves: A Broadcast Controversy

Global
3
Syrian Ex-Official Sentenced for Torture in U.S. Landmark Case

Syrian Ex-Official Sentenced for Torture in U.S. Landmark Case

Global
4
Vinegar Attack on Ilhan Omar: A Symptom of Political Tensions

Vinegar Attack on Ilhan Omar: A Symptom of Political Tensions

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

AI Boom Is Building a New Global Divide and Poorer Economies Could Pay the Price

From Dry Fields to Daily Bread: How Water Stress Shapes Wholemeal Texture and Quality

Predicting Traffic Jams With AI: Why Better Accuracy Is Only Part of Real Challenge

More Than Entertainment: Instagram Reels Linked to Mental Health Among Gen Z

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026