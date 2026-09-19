EXCLUSIVE-Paramount, states discuss CNN monitoring and film release commitment, sources say
Independent content monitoring of CNN and a commitment on the number of theatrical releases are among the terms under discussion by Paramount and states seeking to block its acquisition of Warner Bros , according to sources familiar with the matter. A settlement could come as soon as this weekend or Monday, the sources said.
The case brought by California and 11 other states is the final hurdle to Paramount's bid to become a major rival of Netflix and Disney. A settlement this week could help Paramount avoid paying millions of dollars in fees to Warner Bros shareholders. Lawmakers have criticized Paramount CEO David Ellison for tailoring news coverage at Paramount-owned CBS News to favor President Donald Trump. Critics fear how he would manage Warner's CNN once it comes under his ownership.