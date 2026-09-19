EXCLUSIVE-Paramount, states discuss CNN monitoring and film release commitment, sources say

Reuters | Updated: 19-09-2026 04:44 IST | Created: 19-09-2026 04:44 IST
EXCLUSIVE-Paramount, states discuss CNN monitoring and film release commitment, sources say

Independent content ‌monitoring of CNN ​and a commitment on the number of theatrical releases ‌are among the terms under discussion by Paramount and states seeking to block its acquisition of Warner ‌Bros , according to sources familiar with the matter. A ‌settlement could come as soon as this weekend or Monday, the sources said.

The case brought by California ⁠and ​11 other ⁠states is the final hurdle to Paramount's bid to ⁠become a major rival of Netflix and Disney. A ​settlement this week could help Paramount avoid paying ⁠millions of dollars in fees to Warner Bros shareholders. Lawmakers have ⁠criticized ​Paramount CEO David Ellison for tailoring news coverage at Paramount-owned CBS News to ⁠favor President Donald Trump. Critics fear how he would manage Warner's ⁠CNN ⁠once it comes under his ownership.

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