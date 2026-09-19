Trump to meet with Venezuela's interim president Rodriguez in New York on Tuesday

US ​President Donald Trump will have a ‌meeting ​with Venezuela's interim President Delcy Rodriguez in New York on Tuesday, a senior US official said on Friday, in what will ‌be the first in-person meeting between the two leaders since Washington ousted former Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro in January. Trump's meeting with Rodriguez, Maduro's former deputy, will be on the sidelines of ‌a reception that the Republican president will be hosting, US ambassador to the UN ‌Mike Waltz told reporters in a briefing call.

"The president will host a UN General Assembly leaders' reception. There, he'll participate in a pull-aside with the acting president Rodriguez of Venezuela," Waltz said. He did not give any ⁠details of ​what they might ⁠discuss. The Venezuelan communications ministry, which handles all press queries for the government, did not immediately respond to a request ⁠for comment.

Last month, the US and Venezuela signed an energy agreement that would allow the US ​to take partial control of Venezuela's vast oil reserves, betting that American companies ⁠can help revive the South American nation's battered energy industry. Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado is facing a growing ⁠dilemma ​over when to return home to rally support amid reticence from the Trump administration about her homecoming.

Machado left the country late last year to receive the Nobel Peace ⁠Prize, after largely living in hiding since a contested 2024 election. She sought to cultivate ⁠Trump as an ⁠ally well before Maduro's removal. But since the ouster, Trump has repeatedly expressed support for Rodriguez.