South Korea, US discuss Seoul's role in Middle East, investment pact

South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Hyun met US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Friday as the longtime allies grappled with delayed Korean investments in the ‌United States and Seoul's role in Middle East security. US President Donald Trump has criticized Seoul in recent weeks over what he described as a lack of South Korean support for US efforts to pressure Iran. The two countries have also yet to finalize agreements governing $350 billion in South Korean investments pledged under a trade deal reached last ‌year.

Cho explained to Rubio Seoul's willingness to make a substantive contribution to restoring freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, the ministry said in ‌a statement without elaborating. On Seoul's investment commitments, Rubio stressed their swift execution, the State Department said, while South Korea's foreign ministry said Rubio and Cho agreed to keep communicating to ensure ongoing consultation plans "bear good fruit".

Rubio and Cho also pledged ongoing collaboration across key strategic sectors including semiconductors, the State Department said, while Rubio underscored the need for a fair and transparent business environment for US companies in ⁠South Korea. South Korean ​President Lee Jae Myung, who is due ⁠in the United States next week for the UN General Assembly, said on Friday he would not deploy military assets to the Middle East in a way that could draw the country into ⁠conflict.

However, he said Seoul was reviewing whether to play a greater role in safeguarding navigation in the region. Cho said before leaving Seoul on Thursday that investment plans under its ​trade deal had been delayed while procedural issues were clarified, without elaborating.

Lee told a news conference on Friday that concerns over the commercial viability of ⁠the package had become a sticking point in negotiations, although the two sides were nearing an agreement. He said some elements of the package were difficult for Seoul to accept, but the government would continue ⁠discussions to ​ensure any deal protects South Korea's interests while benefiting both countries and the broader US-South Korea relationship.

Seoul committed last year to invest in US manufacturing in return for lowering tariffs on imports from South Korean to 15%. Lee said Seoul had insisted on including a reference to "commercially reasonable" investments in the text ⁠of the agreement.

North Korea also featured in the talks, amid speculation over a possible summit between Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. Rubio and Cho reaffirmed their ⁠commitment to the complete denuclearization of North ⁠Korea, the State Department said, while Cho said Seoul would actively support the resumption of talks between Washington and Pyongyang, according to the ministry.

President Lee said on Friday it was possible for a summit meeting between Kim and Trump to take ‌place in coming months, but ‌it remained uncertain.