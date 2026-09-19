Saudi civil defence sends all-clear after danger warning for capital Riyadh
Saudi civil defence sent an all-clear early on Saturday after issuing alerts for potential danger in Riyadh and the city of Al-Kharj east of the capital, amid an uptick in attacks by Iran-aligned Houthis group on the Gulf country.
A Reuters journalist heard two explosions in Riyadh’s Olaya area. The alert comes hours after the Houthis' military spokesperson said the group had foiled "criminal attempts" he said Saudi stood behind in capital Sanaa, vowing a response.
The Houthis, who control the most populous parts of Yemen and much of the north, have been launching attacks towards Saudi Arabia since declaring a naval blockade against Riyadh in July, with strikes targeting Saudi vessels in the Red Sea.