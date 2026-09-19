Saudi civil defence sends all-clear after danger warning for capital Riyadh

‌Saudi civil ​defence sent an all-clear early on Saturday after ‌issuing alerts for potential danger in Riyadh and the city of Al-Kharj east of the ‌capital, amid an uptick in attacks by ‌Iran-aligned Houthis group on the Gulf country.

A Reuters journalist heard two explosions in Riyadh’s Olaya area. The alert ⁠comes ​hours ⁠after the Houthis' military spokesperson said the group had ⁠foiled "criminal attempts" he said Saudi stood behind in ​capital Sanaa, vowing a response.

The Houthis, ⁠who control the most populous parts of Yemen and ⁠much ​of the north, have been launching attacks towards Saudi Arabia since declaring ⁠a naval blockade against Riyadh in July, with ⁠strikes ⁠targeting Saudi vessels in the Red Sea.