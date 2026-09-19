Steven Kolb resigned as head ​of the Council of Fashion Designers ​of America on Friday, days ‌after coming under ​fire for physically restraining animal rights activists at a New York Fashion Week runway show.

"After twenty years leading the ‌CFDA, I have made the difficult decision to step down as CEO and President," Kolb said in a post on his Substack. The CFDA, the leading US fashion-industry trade group and organizer ‌of New York Fashion Week, said on Tuesday that Kolb was on leave ‌pending a full review by the council's board, after he said he was taking a voluntary leave.

On Sunday, Kolb grabbed at least two activists protesting H&M-owned COS's use of wool during a runway show. ⁠He pinned one ​protester to the ⁠ground and covered her mouth with his hand, according to videos viewed by Reuters that circulated widely online. Kolb ⁠apologized on Monday, saying he planned to meet with People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, ​which had organized the protest.

"There is no justification for physically restraining another person," he said ⁠at the time. "Security should have handled the situation, and I should have stepped back." Kolb's physical confrontation with ⁠the ​activists led to a widespread backlash, with PETA on Sunday saying his actions "show how top people in fashion use violence to silence people" advocating for animal rights.

The ⁠CFDA board, led by Thom Browne and including designers such as Vera Wang, Ralph Lauren ⁠and Michael Kors, ⁠said in an Instagram post that it respected Kolb's decision to step down and thanked him for his years of service. The CFDA ‌did not name ‌a successor.