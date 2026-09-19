Games-Kit blunder forces India to change Asian Games flagbearer

India have replaced their ​male flagbearer in Saturday's ​Asian Games opening ceremony ‌in Nagoya, ​Japan, because the original choice, Tajinderpal Singh Toor, has not received his ‌official ceremonial kit and cannot attend the event, media reports said. Toor, who is aiming for his third straight Asian Games gold ‌in shot put, will be replaced by kabaddi player ‌Pawan Sehrawat as the male flagbearer. Shooter Manu Bhaker, who won two bronze medals at the Paris Olympics, is the female flagbearer.

“I'm told ⁠that my ​kit will ⁠reach at 3 p.m. at the airport. Reaching the opening ceremony venue ⁠after collecting my kit from airport on time will be very ​difficult. So, I've told IOA (Indian Olympic Association) that I'm ⁠not coming for opening ceremony,” news agency PTI quoted Toor as saying. "My ⁠kit ​is lying in India ... IOA told me yesterday about me becoming flagbearer. Otherwise my coach, who reached here ⁠yesterday, could've picked it up for me."

The IOA said in a ⁠statement ⁠that 31-year-old Toor would not be able to be India's flagbearer "due to a technical issue".