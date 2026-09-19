Russian authorities reported multiple ​attacks on voting systems ​and communication lines across the ‌country on ​Saturday during a parliamentary election running from September 18 to 20. The online voting ‌system in Moscow was subjected to a strong attack overnight during a parliamentary election, but the situation remains under control, the Interfax ‌news agency cited the Central Election Commission's head as saying.

The ‌attacks were continuing, but all were being successfully repelled, Ella Pamfilova said, according to state media. Separately, Russia's digital ministry said it had registered a sabotage ⁠attempt ​on communication lines ⁠in the country's Far East, but that the attack had been thwarted ⁠and all communication had been restored, state media reported.

Russians began voting on ​Friday in a three-day parliamentary election. President Vladimir Putin earlier ⁠accused Ukraine of trying to interfere with the vote, without providing evidence. The result ⁠of ​the election is likely to be held up by the Kremlin as evidence of widespread public support for ⁠Putin's policies and, in particular, for his prosecution of Europe's deadliest conflict since ⁠World War ⁠Two, now in its fifth year.

Most anti-war candidates have been barred from participating.