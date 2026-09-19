Trump says he will create 'AI Force,' name AI czar

​US President ‌Donald Trump wrote ​in a social media post ‌on Saturday that he is creating an "AI Force" to oversee regulation of ‌AI and will announce an AI "czar" ‌in the near future.

"We will not in any way hinder or ⁠stifle ​the ⁠Growth of this incredible Industry," Trump wrote ⁠on Truth Social. "Rather, we will cherish ​it, help it, and watch ⁠over it, as it grows! However, we ⁠will ​also be looking for BAD, and we can ⁠do that, very easily, with our already ⁠existing ⁠Criminal and Civil Justice System."