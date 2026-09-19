Trump says he will create 'AI Force,' name AI czar

Reuters | Updated: 19-09-2026 23:25 IST | Created: 19-09-2026 23:25 IST
Trump says he will create 'AI Force,' name AI czar

US President ‌Donald Trump wrote ​in a social media post on Saturday that he is creating an "AI Force" to oversee ‌regulation of AI and will appoint an AI "czar" in the near future.

"We will not in any way hinder or stifle the Growth of this incredible Industry," ‌Trump wrote on Truth Social. "Rather, we will cherish it, help it, and ‌watch over it, as it grows! However, we will also be looking for BAD, and we can do that, very easily, with our already existing Criminal and Civil Justice System." The ⁠White ​House did not ⁠immediately respond to a request for comment.

Trump earlier this week posted that a "sick conspiracy" ⁠has been created against AI and data centers. He brushed aside calls for new federal ​AI rules, saying the United States needs only a strong president ⁠to regulate the technology. US officials have said they will raise the topic of AI in ⁠talks ​with China as the US president prepares to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping next week.

Washington and Beijing view advances in AI ⁠as critical to their economic and military competitiveness, but they remain at odds over ⁠access to ⁠advanced chips, allegations of technology copying and regulation of the AI industry.

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