"Why do you troll who gets pregant..," Salman calls out internet bullying amid Katrina Kaif's postpartum weight gain trolls

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is not in the mood to spare anyone who spreads negativity online, especially towards women. On a recent episode of Bigg Boss 20, Salman was visibly furious as he called out online trolls for their relentless criticism of people’s appearances. He spoke out against body-shaming, age-shaming, and even targeting a mother over her post-pregnancy weight gain.

He also appeared to indirectly stand up for an actor and his friend Katrina Kaif, who recently became the target of online trolling over her postpartum weight gain following her appearance at the Ambanis’ Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. Without taking Katrina's name, Salman said, "Why do you troll somebody who gets pregnant? Pregnant hone ke baad everyone puts on weight...Jab woh picturon mein wapas ajayegi toh woh fit ajayengi...she wants to spend time with her family."

Salman went on to share that he, too, has been subjected to age-related trolling, with netizens commenting that he has grown old. Responding to the remarks, the actor said, “Of course, I’m 60 years old, yaar.”"You cannot be Maine Pyar Kiya all the time...this age has become (a topic) suddenly (log kehte hai) woh budha hogya hai...what do you want to troll....mujhe pata hai mujhe kaun kaun troll karta hai...hum react nahin krte ...humare fans club itne sare hai...humko kya farak padta hai...bolne do inko...," Salman added.

In an angry moment, he removed his shirt and hat, wiped off his makeup on camera, and challenged the trolls to mock him now. The actor then proudly showed off his fit physique, making it clear that he was unfazed by the criticism. Salman also spoke about the online criticism directed at his brother, Sohail Khan.

"Pehle apne aap ko dekho, apne jism ko dekho uske baad karna yeh sab...apne maa baap ko dekho...uske baad troll karna...mazak udhana Sohail ke upar, Varun ke upar it's not done," he said. "jitna trolling karna hai kar lo, phate hue joote bhi pehnta hu...," Salman vented. Salman also called out the paparazzi for filming actresses from behind and taking inappropriate shots of them.

"Paparazzi hip shots lete hain, taangon ke shots lete hain, aur agar peeche se shot mil jaaye toh woh bhi lete hain. None of these heroines, none of the girls like it. Meri apni niece chal rahi hoti hai, toh peeche se uska shot le rahe hain aur caption daalte hain ‘Pehchaano ye kaun hai?’ I am saying all this to girls agar aisa ho toh ghoom ke ek chamat maaro aur bolo, ‘Apni maa-behen ka shot le lo.’ Disgusting people! What is this mentality?” Salman said. (ANI)