Soccer-Salah hat-trick fires Trabzonspor to 4-0 rout of Galatasaray

Reuters | Updated: 20-09-2026 01:19 IST | Created: 20-09-2026 01:19 IST
Soccer-Salah hat-trick fires Trabzonspor to 4-0 rout of Galatasaray

Mohamed Salah scored a hat-trick ​and set up another ​goal as Trabzonspor ‌thrashed defending ​champions Galatasaray 4-0 at home on Saturday, handing the Istanbul side their first ‌defeat of the Turkish Super Lig season. Salah opened the scoring in the fourth minute, running through from midfield and finishing calmly, ‌before he turned provider to set up Noah Saviolo, ‌who struck from inside the penalty area in the 39th.

Salah added a third in the 44th minute with a clinical finish from a ⁠Franculino Dju ​assist, sending ⁠the team he joined last month into the break three goals up. He ⁠completed his hat-trick in the 80th minute, running more than half ​the length of the pitch unchallenged to score with ⁠a trademark side-foot finish.

Galatasaray coach Okan Buruk was sent to the stands ⁠in ​the 71st minute while Lesley Ugochukwu was shown a red card in the 87th. German coach Thomas Reis took ⁠charge of Trabzonspor this week following the departure of Fatih Tekke ⁠earlier this ⁠month.

Trabzonspor are fifth in the table with 10 points from six games, three points behind leaders ‌Galatasaray.

TRENDING

1
EXCLUSIVE-Anthropic considers releasing new AI model ahead of IPO, sources say 

EXCLUSIVE-Anthropic considers releasing new AI model ahead of IPO, sources s...

Global
2
Saudi civil defence issues alert over potential danger in Riyadh

Saudi civil defence issues alert over potential danger in Riyadh

Global
3
Trump extends push for $100,000 H-1B visas by another year

Trump extends push for $100,000 H-1B visas by another year

Global
4
Foreign hackers targeted Colorado water systems in August, governor's office says

Foreign hackers targeted Colorado water systems in August, governor's office...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Oil Shocks and Unequal Trade Gains Are Widening ASEAN’s Income Divide

What If the Biggest AI Divide on Campus Has Nothing to Do With Access?

When Fossil Industries Retreat, What Happens to the Wage Structures They Leave Behind?

Protecting 30% of the Ocean Will Take More Than Drawing New Boundaries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026