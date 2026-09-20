​The death toll ‌from an overnight ​Russian attack on the Kyiv region rose to ‌four, including three children, Kyiv regional authorities said on Sunday.

A mother and her two 3-year-old children were ‌killed in Ukraine's Kyiv region when a Russian ‌drone strike hit a private home, the emergency service said. Kyiv region governor Tymur Tkachanko said a girl died ⁠in hospital ​after ⁠a separate drone strike in another district.

Tkachenko said the ⁠region endured more than a day of hostile attacks, ​with 31 sites damaged in five districts. The ⁠southwestern Fastiv district sustained the most damage, with 24 ⁠sites ​hit, including homes, industrial and utility buildings, the grounds of an agricultural enterprise ⁠and vehicles, he added.

Russia has been attacking the capital Kyiv ⁠and ⁠the surrounding Kyiv region with drones continually in recent weeks.